A sliding scale of judgement
Public Servant writes: I listened tentatively to conversations about the re-appointment of William McKeeva Bush as speaker of Parliament. Some viewpoints were positive. Some were negative. Others were in-between and hopeful. Overall, though, there seems to have been a shifting of accountability from the previous government to the new one. I believe that this shift warrants a closer look.
In 2012, Alden McLaughlin gave a passionate speech, arguing why the then unconvicted Bush should be demoted from his position. Although the investigation into the allegations against Bush had not yet concluded, Mr McLaughlin and others pushed ahead for a speedy judgment both in court of public opinion and within Parliament. As noted in the records of the Hansard, Mr McLaughlin was successful in his efforts and Bush’s post was eventually downgraded.
Five years later, in 2017, Bush was a key component in the formation of the Progressives-led Unity Government. But in 2020, Bush found himself in trouble again, this time in the form of a common assault of a female hospitality professional.
Upon hearing the public outcry for steps to be taken against Bush, members of the Progressives-led Unity Government did a few things: (i) they (most importantly) did not follow their 2012 approach; (ii) they allowed Bush to take a leave of absence (an option which does not appear to be expressly provided for in the Cayman Islands Constitution); and (iii) they stood by their claim that no comment could be made by the Progressives-led Unity Government until Bush was convicted by the courts of the Cayman Islands. In essence, the Progressives-led Unity Government took a position of “silence”.
Subsequently, members of the public protested the silence of the Progressives-led Unity Government. However, this time (and unlike 2012) there was no interest in the court of public opinion. There was also little interest shown by the Progressives-led Unity Government in pursuing Bush following his actual court conviction. Although members of the Progressives-led Unity Government had previously indicated that there was nothing they could do until they received the court judgment, they continued to be silent regarding Bush in the face of a clear court judgment.
One immediate action that the Progressives-led Unity Government could have taken under the Cayman Islands Constitution was the passage of a vote of no confidence. Not only did the Progressives-led Unity Government NOT take this initiative, they strategically thwarted the efforts of the then opposition to call a special meeting to pass a vote of no confidence to remove Bush as speaker.
If you have not been paying attention up to this point, this is the moment that your eyes open and you see that this is where the real accountability lies. When the members of the Progressives-led Unity Government had the opportunity to do the right thing, they refused to do so. They refused to remove Bush. (The idea that Bush’s removal would have caused the government to collapse is largely a fallacy and remains untrue, based on the options available under the Cayman Islands Constitution.)
The new government
On 21 April 2021, a new independent-led government was sworn into the Parliament of the Cayman Islands. Bush was voted in as speaker of Parliament. The “Bush vote” could have been avoided if the incumbent members of the Progressives had accepted previous offers from the independents to form an “inclusive government”. Roy McTaggart could have been minister of finance and deputy premier. Another incumbent could have been speaker. Even the public was made aware of the sincere efforts of the independents to include the incumbent members of the Progressives in the new government.
Several games were played and members of the independents were poached to strengthen the position of the incumbent members of the Progressives. These games failed. The independents formed the new government based on the elected members that remained available. In the process of doing this, they also considered the people’s mandate, namely for an independent-led government. Further, the independents put in place several conditions, including a written apology from Bush and the implementation of a code of conduct (which the Progressives previously failed to do).
She is still supported
Bush remains in the wrong for his actions. The independent-led government is taking steps to put in place a mechanism for the removal of Bush and other MPs in the event of relevant breaches of the incoming code of conduct. This must be supported by an amendment to the Cayman Islands Constitution (to be done by way of a referendum by the people or Order In Council by the UK Parliament) to include further disqualification provisions for candidates and MPs.
Each of us is now accountable to make this happen. We must not only promote this but also help the independents to legally and constitutionally solidify that #sheisstillsupported.
#sheisforgotten
What a futile exercise in deflection and self-justification. Here are some simple facts:
1. Wayne (and Heather) resigned from the PPM over their failure to remove McKeeva from office in relation to the assault on the young woman. That was long before he was actually convicted of the offence but they were clear that it reflected that they no longer shared the same values with the PPM. Wayne was a part of the #sheissupported campaign.
2. Many Independents made the position of candidates on McKeeva being in Gov’t a central plank of their campaign. One was expected to affirm that they would not be part of a Gov’t with him in it. Many did so in categorical terms including Deputy Premier Chris Saunders. A rally was held against McKeeva. They assumed a moral high ground on the issue. McKeeva was returned but with only a small majority of the vote and for the first time in decades was unable to carry his running mates with him. If there was one issue on which successful candidates had a clear mandate is that they should not form a Gov’t with McKeeva in it.
3. At the first opportunity and purely on the basis of political expediency PACT formed a Government with McKeeva giving him the exact same position from which they had campaigned to have him removed. The same person with whom being in Government with showed you no longer shared Wayne’s values. Apparently, they think the public will be duped with the 30 pieces of silver from McKeeva.
The PPM didn’t make you do it; a lack of moral compass and a lust for power did. You are no better than them.
Sorry, off topic – Listening today on my drive to collect lunch, in the MLA, the whining I heard about the mudslinging, name calling etc., Wah wah wah. Nothing new. They all sounded like whiney teenagers.
They are in public office and should expect people to voice their opinion. There isn’t ONE MLA, that in their career, should not be held accountable for their childish actions.
GROW the eF up People!
#maybeifweadoptanew#thatsays”sheisstillsupported”thepublicwillforgetthatwef’dupbigtime-causeweknowthattheyaresoverygullible
So the 1980’s punch line of ‘The Debil Made Me Do It’ has evolved into the denial of the decade; ‘The PPM Made Me Do It’ (*by demonstrating integrity by refusing to cut a deal with Mac no less)
Flip Wilson’s version was funny for a few months in the 1980s. the new version was lame when first floated by PACT. Now it is irritating as it shows that they must think that we are totally idiots who will be persuaded if they just keep repeating the same nonsense over and over.
You must be so deep into PACT that the sun don’t shine if you are hearing anything positive about Wayne’s appointment of a convicted woman beater to be Speaker.
Not sure about ‘sliding scale of judgement’ – seems more of a rationale for situational ethics.
Wayne made a horrible mistake appointing Mac. He should admit that mistake and apologise to the Cayman people for it. The more he and his people try to convince us that that disgusting appointment was a good thing or someone else’s fault, the worse Wayne looks and the more his credibility and that of PACT evaporates.
A very concerned PACT supporter
Hmmm….As a “public servant”, how is it that you know so much about the inner workings of the horse trading events and offers that supposedly went on to be able to pen this pationate defence of the PACT? #justsaying #youcanfoolsomepeoplesometimes
Give it a rest – Wayne screwed up – Mac must go – it is Wayne’s responsibility to get him out asap.
Ummm – nice story but for some reason you forgot to mention the events of March 2020 – let me help you –
https://caymannewsservice.com/2020/03/panton-finally-quits-ppm/
“Panton, however, confirmed his decision to part ways with the party after the events surrounding the speaker’s involvement in a violent assault on a manager at a beach bar last month. He said that it was clear that he and the Progressives no longer shared the same values.“
So seeing the events of the past few days in which the PPM refused to cut a deal with Mac to hold on to power, and Wayne was not so particular, I guess Wayne was right – Wayne and the PPM apparently do have different values when it comes to …… what shall we call it? integrity??? consistency??? both???? or something else????
If you believe the narrative in this Viewpoint you are probably totally convinced by the guy in the article about the new helicopter facility on the Brac.
This code of conduct, used as a sop to try to justify the disgusting appointment to the post of Speaker, is at best a pipe dream. First of all none of the new government, with the possible exception of Wayne, are going to support it if it might limit the benefits that previous politicians have kept out of jail for. Second, even if there was support, the process of amending the Constitution will take years and those just taking power will likely have died of old age long before it comes into effect.
CNS published this post in response to another item yesterday but I think that it is equally if not more relevant here:
“If a civil servant was caught securing a government job for a convicted criminal in order to secure a personal benefit, the Anti-Corruption unit would be called and that civil servant would quite likely get jail time. A politician does the same thing and he gets what ??? could the answer be a very high salary and a government gold card??
I cannot speak to criminality but I am quite sure that the non-transparent way our government is currently formed is unethical – although the politicians seem to think that it is a great way to do things.”
The age old saying “not worth the paper (digital space) that this is written on” would be too kind to describe the foolishness written in this Viewpoint.
Wayne put Mac in the Speaker’s Chair in April 2021 with the help of at least 3 “women”.
It is what it is, game-set-and match!
Scales need metrics so I have a simple one:
Demonstrating integrity by not appointing mac gives a scale of judgement score of 10 out of 10 – an excellent result
Cutting a deal with mac to get power gives a scale of judgement score of 0 – showing at best 0 judgement in relation to what it is appropriate to do.
“The PPM made me do it” narrative is ridiculous. That argument might work as new lyrics in the old Shaggy song but it is not credible in any other context.
A desire for power and a certain integrity deficit rings much more true.
What a lot of disingenuous revisionist rubbish.
The public understands that it was Wayne’s BFF and now Cabinet Minister Kenneth who blocked the ouster of Mac in Dec 2020 as you conveniently forgot to include in your fairy tale. To jog your memory:
“The special meeting of the Legislative Assembly to debate a no confidence vote in House Speaker McKeeva Bush and elect a new deputy speaker will not take place because Kenneth Bryan (GTC) voted against it at a meeting of opposition members over the weekend. “
https://caymannewsservice.com/2020/03/bryan-blocks-meeting-ousting-speaker/
The idea that the PPM is responsible for Wayne cutting a deal with Mac to get Wayne power is derisory at best. I say that having known and respected Wayne for quite a few decades.
Wayne is a grown man who knew the deal with the devil he was making to get power and knew that virtually the entire country would be filled with revulsion at that decision. He thought that the public were sufficiently dim-witted and amoral that they could be bought.
His idea that public revulsion could be bought off using a donation of 30 pieces of silver, or 10% of Mac salary plus an unseen code of conduct that may or may not come into existence in the next 20 years, shows the depth of his integrity in relation to getting power.
Before someone suggests that I am some PPM backer, please understand that I am absolutely furious at the betrayal that is Mac’s appointment, but I have always voted for independents my entire life. I would not even vote for Wayne when he was PPM.