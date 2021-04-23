A sliding scale of judgement

Public Servant writes: I listened tentatively to conversations about the re-appointment of William McKeeva Bush as speaker of Parliament. Some viewpoints were positive. Some were negative. Others were in-between and hopeful. Overall, though, there seems to have been a shifting of accountability from the previous government to the new one. I believe that this shift warrants a closer look.

In 2012, Alden McLaughlin gave a passionate speech, arguing why the then unconvicted Bush should be demoted from his position. Although the investigation into the allegations against Bush had not yet concluded, Mr McLaughlin and others pushed ahead for a speedy judgment both in court of public opinion and within Parliament. As noted in the records of the Hansard, Mr McLaughlin was successful in his efforts and Bush’s post was eventually downgraded.

Five years later, in 2017, Bush was a key component in the formation of the Progressives-led Unity Government. But in 2020, Bush found himself in trouble again, this time in the form of a common assault of a female hospitality professional.

Upon hearing the public outcry for steps to be taken against Bush, members of the Progressives-led Unity Government did a few things: (i) they (most importantly) did not follow their 2012 approach; (ii) they allowed Bush to take a leave of absence (an option which does not appear to be expressly provided for in the Cayman Islands Constitution); and (iii) they stood by their claim that no comment could be made by the Progressives-led Unity Government until Bush was convicted by the courts of the Cayman Islands. In essence, the Progressives-led Unity Government took a position of “silence”.

Subsequently, members of the public protested the silence of the Progressives-led Unity Government. However, this time (and unlike 2012) there was no interest in the court of public opinion. There was also little interest shown by the Progressives-led Unity Government in pursuing Bush following his actual court conviction. Although members of the Progressives-led Unity Government had previously indicated that there was nothing they could do until they received the court judgment, they continued to be silent regarding Bush in the face of a clear court judgment.

One immediate action that the Progressives-led Unity Government could have taken under the Cayman Islands Constitution was the passage of a vote of no confidence. Not only did the Progressives-led Unity Government NOT take this initiative, they strategically thwarted the efforts of the then opposition to call a special meeting to pass a vote of no confidence to remove Bush as speaker.

If you have not been paying attention up to this point, this is the moment that your eyes open and you see that this is where the real accountability lies. When the members of the Progressives-led Unity Government had the opportunity to do the right thing, they refused to do so. They refused to remove Bush. (The idea that Bush’s removal would have caused the government to collapse is largely a fallacy and remains untrue, based on the options available under the Cayman Islands Constitution.)

The new government

On 21 April 2021, a new independent-led government was sworn into the Parliament of the Cayman Islands. Bush was voted in as speaker of Parliament. The “Bush vote” could have been avoided if the incumbent members of the Progressives had accepted previous offers from the independents to form an “inclusive government”. Roy McTaggart could have been minister of finance and deputy premier. Another incumbent could have been speaker. Even the public was made aware of the sincere efforts of the independents to include the incumbent members of the Progressives in the new government.

Several games were played and members of the independents were poached to strengthen the position of the incumbent members of the Progressives. These games failed. The independents formed the new government based on the elected members that remained available. In the process of doing this, they also considered the people’s mandate, namely for an independent-led government. Further, the independents put in place several conditions, including a written apology from Bush and the implementation of a code of conduct (which the Progressives previously failed to do).

She is still supported

Bush remains in the wrong for his actions. The independent-led government is taking steps to put in place a mechanism for the removal of Bush and other MPs in the event of relevant breaches of the incoming code of conduct. This must be supported by an amendment to the Cayman Islands Constitution (to be done by way of a referendum by the people or Order In Council by the UK Parliament) to include further disqualification provisions for candidates and MPs.

Each of us is now accountable to make this happen. We must not only promote this but also help the independents to legally and constitutionally solidify that #sheisstillsupported.