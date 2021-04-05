911 loses contact with Cubans on tags

Cuban migrants (file photo)

(CNS): More Cuban asylum seekers who have been living in the community wearing electronic tags as they wait for their asylum claims to be heard have gone missing. CNS has contacted the various relevant authorities for full details of the latest situation regarding the management of migrants and we are awaiting a full response. However, we have been able to confirm through unofficial sources in government that on Sunday night the Department of Public Safety Communications lost track of several Cuban nationals they were monitoring. Although the Cubans landed illegally, they are not considered prisoners and pose certain human rights issues for the authorities.

Cayman is obligated to recognise asylum seekers and to process them as such, or deport those who do not claim asylum back to Cuba. However, both processes seem to take a very long time and as a result the Cayman authorities must provide support for the migrants while they remain under the supervision of the border control agency. Because the country is not able to provide an immigration detention centre that meets human rights standards, the government has begun housing the migrants in the community with electronic tags.

But while the monitoring devices work relatively well, they can be tampered with or removed without the 911 call centre being immediately aware, allowing the migrants to leave the islands, as was the case in November, when 14 Cubans left aboard a boat and made it to Cancun, Mexico. Five days after the authorities here admitted losing track of the Cubans, they were rescued by the Mexican Navy in a boat that they had presumably acquired in Cayman.

Government officials have still not explained what they believe happened last time and why it is the 911 centre is not able to track in real time when the monitors are removed or tampered with.