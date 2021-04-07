7 people involved in COVID-19 isolation breach

(CNS): Six people have reportedly been caught by the Travel Cayman compliance team breaching the home isolation protocols for COVID-19 and have been placed into a government quarantine facility, along with an additional contact of the group. Officials said the breach was reported on Tuesday, 13 April, when the monitors, acting on information from a tip, found the three travellers, who were isolating on a docked boat, being visited by three visitors, one of whom apparently had contact with another local person. That person, understood to be a food delivery driver, is not under investigation.

The breach is currently under investigation by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS), who said the three travellers and their three visitors have been warned for intended prosecution as the investigation continues.

Public Health has undertaken contact tracing protocols, though they assured the public that there is no immediate cause for concern.

Public health officials have not said whether or not the travellers had tested positive for the coronavirus on arrival or if they or their local guests had been vaccinated, as government officials continue to refuse to reveal the details of people’s status relating to the virus, despite the obvious implications.

There are currently 717 people in isolation and quarantine, including 22 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, two of whom are suffering symptoms. There have been no new cases of the virus reported since Monday.

33,544 people, or 52% of the estimated population, have received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with 42% having had both shots.

Officials said regardless of a person’s vaccination status or COVID antibody status, there is to be no direct contact between members of the public and those in isolation. This includes anyone delivering food or supplies, where the minimum necessary time for delivery should be observed. People in quarantine should wait to physically collect supplies until after the delivery has been made and the driver has left.

The public is encouraged to report any suspected breach of quarantine to the Travel Cayman Tip Line 943-7233.

Anyone found to be in breach of the mandatory quarantine provisions will be warned for intended prosecution and is liable on conviction to a fine of up to ten thousand dollars and imprisonment for up to two years.