11 travellers arrive with COVID over Easter break

HSA photo

(CNS): Eleven positive cases of COVID-19 turned up among the more than one thousand tests carried out over the Easter break, despite the requirement for pre-arrival testing and the increasing rollout of coronavirus vaccines in the UK and the US. As a result, there are now 29 people with active cases of the virus among the undisclosed number currently in quarantine and isolation, with four of them suffering symptoms. Meanwhile, health officials are switching focus in the vaccine programme to the youngest age group, with plans for a vaccine party this weekend to encourage 16-24 year olds to get their shots.

Right now, less than a quarter of the estimated residents in the youngest age group have received the vaccine, the smallest fraction of the 31,151 people who have received at least one shot.

But if Cayman is to reach government’s target of more than 75% of the entire population being vaccinated before the borders can open, the youngest people will also need to get their shots. But statistics from all over the world consistently show that young people are the least impacted by the virus, unless they are suffering from pre-existing health conditions.

So to get them protected and hopefully stop them from being potential conduits for the variants that scientists worry could outpace the vaccines, health officials are hosting a vaccination drive at Camana Bay on Friday, 9 April.

Health Services Authority staff will be providing vaccinations in the Doctors Hospital clinic between 3 and 7pm with the ‘vac-CI-NATION party’ taking place on Forum Lane. This free event is exclusively for 16-24 years old, who must present their vaccination card showing their first or second COVID shot to receive entry.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said he would like to see an increase in uptake of the vaccine within this age group.

“It is likely that those younger will suffer less in terms of the burden of illness,” he said. “Nevertheless, the new variants appear to be affecting young groups more than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus so the young are not ‘immune’. Additionally, the young are a significant cause of spread for this highly infectious virus, so they may inadvertently transmit the virus to the vulnerable, loved ones, friends and colleagues. This itself will cause illness and deaths.”

Encouraging the target demographic to come to the event, he also thanked those young people who have already come forward for the shot. “I ask they talk to their peers openly about the vaccine and side-effects from the injection. There are many myths and misconceptions about this vaccine and some people are nervous about side-effects, however, most have little to no side-effects, with the most common being arm soreness, tiredness, fever and chills. Side effects from the vaccine are minimal compared to the life threatening symptoms that could come with contracting COVID-19,” Dr Lee added.

Health Services Authority staff will be on site to answer questions about the vaccine. Those aged 16 or 17 must have parent present for consent for the jab. The vac-CI-NATION event will feature DMS Broadcasting DJ Dave Kelly, who will be providing music from 5 – 7pm. There will also be a photo booth and raffle prizes, with the opportunity to win $100 Camana Bay Gift Cards, as well as treats and drinks.