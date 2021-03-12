Year on from first tragic case, 5 test positive for COVID
(CNS): One year on from when the first positive case of the coronavirus was confirmed in the Cayman Islands, another five people tested positive on Friday, all arriving travellers. The first positive case was in a patient who was brought ashore after he had a heart attack aboard a cruise ship. The 68-year-old Italian man was admitted to Health City in critical condition. While he was hospitalized he developed a cough and was tested for COVID-19, but sadly later died. He was one of just two people who tested positive and later died in the Cayman Islands, where there have been just 468 coronavirus cases in total and no community transmission since last summer.
Currently there are 36 active cases of the virus among the 809 people in quarantine, two of whom have symptoms of the virus, though neither have been hospitalised.
Following a tragic year around the world, where 2,650,000 people have already died, the virus is still infecting people at an alarming rate. However, the rollout of vaccines is now beginning to have an impact on the spread, with over 335 million doses having been administered so far.
Here in Cayman, over a third of the adult population has received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and over 10,000 people are now fully inoculated with both doses. The vaccine programme is now open to all groups and everyone over the age of 16 can attend the airport vaccine centre, where a name related rota is being employed to prevent overcrowding.
For more details on the vaccination programme and the vaccination schedule, visit the HSA website here. And for testing to accommodate new international requirements, see here.
Vaccination Clinic Hours at ORIA:
Monday – Friday 9am-12pm & 1:30-4pm,
Saturday 9am-12pm & 1:30-3pm.
For Dose 1, please fill out the consent form before arrival. Download the form here.
Everyone must present photo identification to receive the vaccine and demonstrate they are ordinarily and legally resident e.g. with initial permission to remain in the Islands for at least six months.
People who have received their first dose are reminded to get their second dose 21 days later or no longer than 12 weeks after the first dose.
When receiving your 2nd dose, you MUST also bring along your vaccination card reflecting your 1st dose.
*Doctors’ notes and employer letters are no longer required for Stage 2.
*Vaccination cards are NOT to be laminated.
*Persons 60 years and older will be given priority.
*Facemasks are required.
HSA Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or flu@hsa.ky
See the Vaccination Plan Brochure in the CNS Library here.
For more information on COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands, visit the CIG site here.
Anyone with travel questions should contact the Travel Cayman team via email TravelCayman@gov.ky
or call 1-345-945-0556 / 1-345-946-7858
Phone lines are open Monday through Friday 8.30am to 5pm.
Breach Tips Hotline: 943-7233 (943 SAFE)
