‘We have a political mess’ says Rolly

Rolston Anglin at the WBN Chamber Forum

(CNS): Rolston Anglin, who is challenging Bernie Bush for the West Bay North seat after eight years on the political sidelines, distanced himself from any alliances, including those of his West Bay candidate colleagues, as he answered questions at the Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forum on Tuesday. Anglin described the current election campaign situation as a “political mess.” He said the circumstances were not unlike those in 2000, when he was elected in for the first time, and suggested that just like 2000 and again in 2017, the next government would be the result of negotiation.