Vaccine take up remains highest among oldest
(CNS): Since the national vaccine programme was opened up to the entire resident community, only 20% of people aged under 30 have received a dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to the latest figures, compared to 56% in the 50-60 age bracket and over 90% of those over 60. After a second week of the vaccine programme being open to all, officials said that around 41% of the estimated adult population, or 26,321 people, have now received one dose of the vaccine, with 12,824 completing the course.
Government officials said that at the last count, 20% of those aged 16 to 30 had received their first shot, 29% of those aged 30-40, and 36% of those 40-50 years old. Government at present remains committed to inoculating around 75-80% of the adult population before it will make any further changes to the quarantine regime, which from Monday is being reduced to ten days.
Meanwhile, there were no new positive COVID-19 test results among the latest batch of 469. There are still 31 active cases of COVID-19, five of which are showing symptoms of the virus among the among the 847 people in isolation.
For more details on the vaccination programme and the vaccination schedule, visit the HSA website here. And for testing to accommodate new international requirements, see here.
Vaccination Clinic Hours at ORIA:
Monday – Friday 9am-12pm & 1:30-4pm,
Saturday 9am-12pm & 1:30-3pm.
For Dose 1, please fill out the consent form before arrival. Download the form here.
Everyone must present photo identification to receive the vaccine and demonstrate they are ordinarily and legally resident e.g. with initial permission to remain in the Islands for at least six months.
People who have received their first dose are reminded to get their second dose 21 days later or no longer than 12 weeks after the first dose.
When receiving your 2nd dose, you MUST also bring along your vaccination card reflecting your 1st dose.
*Doctors’ notes and employer letters are no longer required for Stage 2.
*Vaccination cards are NOT to be laminated.
*Persons 60 years and older will be given priority.
*Facemasks are required.
HSA Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or flu@hsa.ky
See the Vaccination Plan Brochure in the CNS Library here.
For more information on COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands, visit the CIG site here.
Anyone with travel questions should contact the Travel Cayman team via email TravelCayman@gov.ky
or call 1-345-945-0556 / 1-345-946-7858
Phone lines are open Monday through Friday 8.30am to 5pm.
Breach Tips Hotline: 943-7233 (943 SAFE)
Category: Health, health and safety