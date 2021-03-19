Vaccine take up remains highest among oldest

A Brac resident receives the COVID-19 vaccine

(CNS): Since the national vaccine programme was opened up to the entire resident community, only 20% of people aged under 30 have received a dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, according to the latest figures, compared to 56% in the 50-60 age bracket and over 90% of those over 60. After a second week of the vaccine programme being open to all, officials said that around 41% of the estimated adult population, or 26,321 people, have now received one dose of the vaccine, with 12,824 completing the course.

Government officials said that at the last count, 20% of those aged 16 to 30 had received their first shot, 29% of those aged 30-40, and 36% of those 40-50 years old. Government at present remains committed to inoculating around 75-80% of the adult population before it will make any further changes to the quarantine regime, which from Monday is being reduced to ten days.

Meanwhile, there were no new positive COVID-19 test results among the latest batch of 469. There are still 31 active cases of COVID-19, five of which are showing symptoms of the virus among the among the 847 people in isolation.