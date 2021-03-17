Vaccine numbers continue steady climb

(CNS): With just over 24,360 people now vaccinated against COVID-19, the national rollout is still some way from government’s now revised target of having between 75% and 80% of the population inoculated before the borders can open and the country can begin the long road back to rebuilding the tourism sector. According to the latest figures from Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, almost 36,000 shots have been administered with well over 11,600 people getting both doses. Around 37% of the estimated adult population has had at least one shot, about half-way towards the goal.

There were no additional cases of COVID-19 Tuesday among the daily tests and the number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, is 740. Among those there are 31 active cases of the virus with five of those showing symptoms.