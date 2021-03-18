Vaccine level increasing by just 1% per day

(CNS): The COVID-19 vaccine programme is now open to all adults, but staggered alphabetically; on Thursday 18 March, people whose last name begins with U are invited to get their first dose. However, this week the number of people getting vaccinated has been growing by only about 1% per day, with just 630 getting their first shot over the last 24 hours, a significant drop from the busiest vaccine day ever last Saturday. Just under 25,000 people, or 38.5% of the estimated population, have had at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, a less than 2% increase since Saturday.

This means the pace of vaccination will need to increase significantly if government is to reach the target of protecting at least three-quarters of the population and open the borders this summer.

According to Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, 24,997 people have now had at least one shot and 12,127 have completed the double-dose course. There were no new cases of the coronavirus in the tests carried out so far this week but there are still 32 active cases of the virus among the 810 people in isolation and quarantine with five of those suffering symptoms.