Vaccine level increasing by just 1% per day
(CNS): The COVID-19 vaccine programme is now open to all adults, but staggered alphabetically; on Thursday 18 March, people whose last name begins with U are invited to get their first dose. However, this week the number of people getting vaccinated has been growing by only about 1% per day, with just 630 getting their first shot over the last 24 hours, a significant drop from the busiest vaccine day ever last Saturday. Just under 25,000 people, or 38.5% of the estimated population, have had at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, a less than 2% increase since Saturday.
This means the pace of vaccination will need to increase significantly if government is to reach the target of protecting at least three-quarters of the population and open the borders this summer.
According to Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, 24,997 people have now had at least one shot and 12,127 have completed the double-dose course. There were no new cases of the coronavirus in the tests carried out so far this week but there are still 32 active cases of the virus among the 810 people in isolation and quarantine with five of those suffering symptoms.
For more details on the vaccination programme and the vaccination schedule, visit the HSA website here. And for testing to accommodate new international requirements, see here.
Vaccination Clinic Hours at ORIA:
Monday – Friday 9am-12pm & 1:30-4pm,
Saturday 9am-12pm & 1:30-3pm.
For Dose 1, please fill out the consent form before arrival. Download the form here.
Everyone must present photo identification to receive the vaccine and demonstrate they are ordinarily and legally resident e.g. with initial permission to remain in the Islands for at least six months.
People who have received their first dose are reminded to get their second dose 21 days later or no longer than 12 weeks after the first dose.
When receiving your 2nd dose, you MUST also bring along your vaccination card reflecting your 1st dose.
*Doctors’ notes and employer letters are no longer required for Stage 2.
*Vaccination cards are NOT to be laminated.
*Persons 60 years and older will be given priority.
*Facemasks are required.
HSA Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or flu@hsa.ky
See the Vaccination Plan Brochure in the CNS Library here.
For more information on COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands, visit the CIG site here.
Anyone with travel questions should contact the Travel Cayman team via email TravelCayman@gov.ky
or call 1-345-945-0556 / 1-345-946-7858
Phone lines are open Monday through Friday 8.30am to 5pm.
Breach Tips Hotline: 943-7233 (943 SAFE)
Category: Health, health and safety
The vaccines also apparently expire the end of may (read the first form)