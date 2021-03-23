Uptick in exempt company applications floods board

Government Administration Building

(CNS): The Trade and Business Licensing Board is suspending its expedited service for the processing of exempt company applications from the end of this month, as it struggles to cope with the workload. In a short press release, officials said that from 1 April applicants can expect licence applications for exempt companies to take between two and four weeks.

A release stated, “This service is being suspended temporarily as the Board is currently unable to timely review the increase in expedited exempt company applications.”

However, express applications for ordinary companies applying for a new licence or renewing an existing licence will continue to be accepted and processed.

These applications can be submitted online via the Department of Commerce and Investment website or at the business licensing counter located at the Government Administration building.