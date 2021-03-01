Two men stabbed during fight in BT

(CNS): Three men were involved in a fight at a house in North Sound Estates, Bodden Town, on Saturday evening and two of them were seriously wounded, according to an RCIPS release. Officers were called to the scene at around 6pm, where they were told that both the injured men had been taken to hospital in a private car. A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault GBH and is being held in custody pending further investigation.

It was reported that a group friends were gathered at the location when a physical altercation developed amongst three of the men who were visiting the location, police said. The two men who were stabbed have been treated at the George Town hospital for injuries that were described as serious but not life-threatening.