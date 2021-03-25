Two groups of travellers breach isolation rules

(CNS): Travel Cayman has confirmed two recent, separate instances of alleged breaches of COVID-19 isolation protocols by travellers, both of which were discovered during routine checks. While it is not clear how many travellers were involved, all were found to be in an unapproved area of the quarantine property. Both instances were discovered during a routine welfare and compliance visit by the Travel Cayman Compliance Team and reported to the police, but in only one of the cases have those involved been moved into government quarantine and warned for prosecution.

All the travellers were isolating at a residence wearing tags. In the first case officials said the individuals involved may have tampered with their monitoring devices. The individuals caught in the second incident were reminded of the isolation protocols and conditions but have been allowed to complete the remainder of their quarantine period at the property.

Public Health said that in both suspected breaches, all primary contact tracing protocols have been observed, and the department said it wanted to “reassure the public that there is no immediate cause for public health concern”. However, the officials did not say whether or not those who breached the regulations had tested positive for COVID-19.

The RCIPS said the investigations are ongoing and files will be sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for a decision when they are completed.

So far few of the isolation cases have reached court and since the case involving of Skylar Mack and VJ Ramgeet there have been no other reports of anyone being jailed or fined for breaching isolation. Aaron Montemayor (19) was recently charged for breaching isolation twice in December but the case has not yet been heard in court.

The public and travellers are reminded that anyone that is found to be in breach of the mandatory quarantine provisions will be warned for intended prosecution and is liable on conviction to a fine of up to ten thousand dollars and imprisonment for up to two years.

Meanwhile, there were no new cases of the virus among the test results released Wednesday. Vaccination numbers grew with an additional 1,303 people receiving their first shot.

For more details on the vaccination programme and the vaccination schedule, visit the HSA website here. And for testing to accommodate new international requirements, see here. Vaccination Clinic Hours at ORIA:

Monday – Friday 9am-12pm & 1:30-4pm,

Saturday 9am-12pm & 1:30-3pm. For Dose 1, please fill out the consent form before arrival. Download the form here. Everyone must present photo identification to receive the vaccine and demonstrate they are ordinarily and legally resident e.g. with initial permission to remain in the Islands for at least six months. People who have received their first dose are reminded to get their second dose 21 days later or no longer than 12 weeks after the first dose. When receiving your 2nd dose, you MUST also bring along your vaccination card reflecting your 1st dose. *Doctors’ notes and employer letters are no longer required for Stage 2.

*Vaccination cards are NOT to be laminated.

*Persons 60 years and older will be given priority.

*Facemasks are required. HSA Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or flu@hsa.ky See the Vaccination Plan Brochure in the CNS Library here. For more information on COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands, visit the CIG site here. Anyone with travel questions should contact the Travel Cayman team via email TravelCayman@gov.ky

or call 1-345-945-0556 / 1-345-946-7858

Phone lines are open Monday through Friday 8.30am to 5pm. Breach Tips Hotline: 943-7233 (943 SAFE)



