Turtle farm boss reported to corruption cops

(CNS): The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has reported its concerns about the potentially corrupt behaviour of the Cayman Turtle Conservation and Education Centre (CTCEC) CEO to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Commission of Standards in Public Life (CSPL). Following the PAC review of how salaries increases were handled for management at the CTC, the committee called for Tim Adam to be fired in a report that should have gone before Parliament this year.

The report never reached the floor of Parliament during this administration as a result of the premier’s decision to bring the election forward, which closed the House more than six weeks earlier than expected. However, the PAC report on the Turtle Centre as well as one into the ever-growing airport redevelopment costs have been circulated, and both cases demonstrate a worrying disregard for properly managing public cash.

However, the situation at the CTCEC goes beyond the usual poor management of public cash, and PAC Chair Ezzard Miller said the members felt that the CEO should face disciplinary action and that there was more than enough grounds for the board to fire him. “I had no choice but to report the the performance of the CEO of the turtle farm to the Anti-Corruption and Standards in Public Life commissions as I believe it is clear he broke both laws,” Miller told CNS.

Explaining the salary issues that led to the CTCEC management, including the CEO getting two significant pay increases by mistake, Miller said Adam’s actions relating to the attempt to rectify the error were overt and clear. “He went to the board with four options and persuaded them to select the one that favoured him the most,” Miller said.

In his letter, the PAC chair set out the details of what could be the CEO’s unlawful bahaviour that saw Adam personally benefit from two pay changes that were not approved in accordance with legal requirements.

“Firstly, 24 CTCEC employees including Mr Adam were erroneously paid incremental pay increases. While this was brought to the Board’s attention by Mr Adam, it was he who devised the four options for dealing with the over-payments and advised the Board on those without recusing himself,” Miller wrote. “The option recommended by Mr Adam and accepted by the Board was the one that was most generous to employees whereby they continued receiving the erroneous higher level of pay despite not being entitled to it.”

Given that the board reversed the decision just days after the PAC hearing, the inevitably conclusion is that this was an admission to the wrongdoing, he said.

Explaining the second pay issue, Miller said that an incentive salary scheme for just senior management was also changed by Adam to increase bonus payments from a maximum of 15% to a maximum of 17% without the necessary board, and possibly Cabinet, approval.

PAC’s report also outlined the ongoing challenges to the viability of the CTCEC, given the level of subsidy it still receives, the lack of value for money offered by the facility and the current ongoing challenges to tourism presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, they found that the profits on the retail side and losses on the farm side were both overstated due to misapplication of costs.

“The Committee recommends that Government update the CTCEC’s budget documents to introduce a purchase agreement and outline measurable deliverables (outputs) for the different aspects of the business, each with a corresponding level of subsidy, in line with existing practice for most SAGCs,” the PAC stated.

Meanwhile, the work the committee did reviewing the airport development also highlighted a number of issues, and the PAC has made a number of recommendations, including the need for a formal post-project evaluation exercise as soon as possible. “They should then prepare a report, which identifies lessons learned and share this widely across the public sector so that all can benefit,” PAC said.

“The committee heard that large numbers of errors and omissions were identified in drawings prepared for the project and that these contributed to significant delays and cost over-runs,” the report stated, adding that the committee was concerned that no one “was checking these prior to issuing them to potential vendors or for planning approval”.

As a result, the members recommended that a public sector project manager is appointed on all major projects with the technical capability to check drawings before they are issued, and that if an overseas lead consultant is appointed to manage any project here, that they have a full-time local presence for the duration of the contract.

Given the importance of these reports, Miller said he was disappointed that by calling a snap election, the government will avoid answering to the people during this campaign regarding two critical statutory authorities, the mismanagement of public cash and the ongoing poor management of major capital projects.

“Members of the committee and staff worked hard to get these reports completed as quickly as possible after the live witness hearings,” Miller said.”I am very disappointed that the parliament was prorogued before the government completed its response and explained what it was going to do to address the PAC’s recommendations.”