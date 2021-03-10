Turtle Centre staff challenge COO recruitment

Cayman Turtle Centre COO Peggy Hamilton appears before PAC, 1 Dec 2020

(CNS): Almost two thirds of the staff at the Cayman Turtle Centre are angry over what they say is the failure of the senior management team and the board to deal with succession planning. More than 60 members of staff have petitioned the premier alleging breaches of the immigration law with the re-appointment of a top official. Staff said that Peggy Hamilton, the current Canadian chief operation officer, was re-employed by the board without even interviewing at least one qualified local applicant for the job. Hamilton recently came under scrutiny by the Public Accounts Committee for her part in the salary fiasco at the turtle farm, which resulted in senior staff getting an extra pay hike in error that the CEO ensured they all kept until it was exposed by PAC.

A spokesperson for the disgruntled staff contacted CNS this week following news that the PAC has also raised concerns about the CEO and referred his behaviour to both the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Commission for Standards in Public Life over the salary issues.

This latest allegation has been brewing for several weeks now, but CNS learned recently that the staff had tried to deal with their concerns about the facility’s management internally. However, with the workers and the executive still at odds, a member of the team involved in the petition told CNS on Tuesday that a decision had been made to raise their concerns publicly.

A letter from the majority of workers expressing their lack of confidence in CEO Tim Adam as well as the COO was sent to Premier Alden McLaughlin; Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell; WORC Director Jeremy Scott; the chief officer in the Portfolio of the Civil Service, Gloria Mcfield-Nixon; the constituency MP, Bernie Bush; and Chris Saunders MP.

Outlining their concerns, the staff said that a qualified Caymanian applied for the COO position in January but was never interviewed. Because the turtle farm is a statutory authority, overseas staff are required to have permits, and the spokesperson claimed that the current post holder’s work permit renewal was submitted last month and cleared in a very short period, raising suspicions that the process was not properly followed.

Staff say their concerns are not being taken seriously and that the management team is acting unlawfully and government is turning a blind eye. In addition to the situation surrounding the succession planning, staff say the relationship between management and staff continues to deteriorate, with allegations of mistreatment and increasingly poor working conditions for those lower down the salary scale.

During the last PAC hearings in November, Hamilton’s role in the salary mess-up was raised but it was never clear how it had happened and she avoided taking full responsibility for the mistake.

But the CTC is no stranger to controversy. Since the old farm was closed and the new costly facility was opened, it has been embroiled in scandal after scandal, from thefts and corruption to poor husbandry, leaving the beleaguered facility falling well short of original expectations and a target of animal rights activists.

In addition to what many say is the ongoing scandal of the significant subsidy the CTC requires to operate, the police and the ACC have been conducting two long-running investigation into internal corruption and what is understood to be procurement issues, as well as a case of theft. Both of these delayed the release of the facility’s accounts and the public scrutiny into how the farm was being managed.

It took 15 years for the farm to pay off the debt it incurred revamping the facility, but it still needs more than CI$4 million each year in public subsidy to operate, as the tourism attraction and retail combined have never generated enough revenue to cover the cost of the farming and conservation projects.