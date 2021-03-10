Turtle Centre staff challenge COO recruitment
(CNS): Almost two thirds of the staff at the Cayman Turtle Centre are angry over what they say is the failure of the senior management team and the board to deal with succession planning. More than 60 members of staff have petitioned the premier alleging breaches of the immigration law with the re-appointment of a top official. Staff said that Peggy Hamilton, the current Canadian chief operation officer, was re-employed by the board without even interviewing at least one qualified local applicant for the job. Hamilton recently came under scrutiny by the Public Accounts Committee for her part in the salary fiasco at the turtle farm, which resulted in senior staff getting an extra pay hike in error that the CEO ensured they all kept until it was exposed by PAC.
A spokesperson for the disgruntled staff contacted CNS this week following news that the PAC has also raised concerns about the CEO and referred his behaviour to both the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) and the Commission for Standards in Public Life over the salary issues.
This latest allegation has been brewing for several weeks now, but CNS learned recently that the staff had tried to deal with their concerns about the facility’s management internally. However, with the workers and the executive still at odds, a member of the team involved in the petition told CNS on Tuesday that a decision had been made to raise their concerns publicly.
A letter from the majority of workers expressing their lack of confidence in CEO Tim Adam as well as the COO was sent to Premier Alden McLaughlin; Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell; WORC Director Jeremy Scott; the chief officer in the Portfolio of the Civil Service, Gloria Mcfield-Nixon; the constituency MP, Bernie Bush; and Chris Saunders MP.
Outlining their concerns, the staff said that a qualified Caymanian applied for the COO position in January but was never interviewed. Because the turtle farm is a statutory authority, overseas staff are required to have permits, and the spokesperson claimed that the current post holder’s work permit renewal was submitted last month and cleared in a very short period, raising suspicions that the process was not properly followed.
Staff say their concerns are not being taken seriously and that the management team is acting unlawfully and government is turning a blind eye. In addition to the situation surrounding the succession planning, staff say the relationship between management and staff continues to deteriorate, with allegations of mistreatment and increasingly poor working conditions for those lower down the salary scale.
During the last PAC hearings in November, Hamilton’s role in the salary mess-up was raised but it was never clear how it had happened and she avoided taking full responsibility for the mistake.
But the CTC is no stranger to controversy. Since the old farm was closed and the new costly facility was opened, it has been embroiled in scandal after scandal, from thefts and corruption to poor husbandry, leaving the beleaguered facility falling well short of original expectations and a target of animal rights activists.
In addition to what many say is the ongoing scandal of the significant subsidy the CTC requires to operate, the police and the ACC have been conducting two long-running investigation into internal corruption and what is understood to be procurement issues, as well as a case of theft. Both of these delayed the release of the facility’s accounts and the public scrutiny into how the farm was being managed.
It took 15 years for the farm to pay off the debt it incurred revamping the facility, but it still needs more than CI$4 million each year in public subsidy to operate, as the tourism attraction and retail combined have never generated enough revenue to cover the cost of the farming and conservation projects.
One slight note: “the tourism attraction and retail combined have never generated enough revenue to cover the cost of the farming and conservation projects” – After the rebuild & rebrand. Previously the Farm paid for itself. Yes with the tourism income making up the other losses, so the Farm didn’t need a subsidy like it does now. But the Disney plan failed to work as sold and we now have the $4mil per year budget black hole that is the … whatever they’re calling the Turtle Centre this year.
The Coo role was offering a salary of 120 thousand a year. That might be the first reason it loses money!
Who was the “qualified Caymanian” who applied for the job ?
So the Cayman Islands Government is learning from and following the example of the private sector by not interviewing Caymanian jobseekers. Is this the improvement we have been promised?
But those are the same people some which is trying to Bach in government in this election that is fighting against the government giving couple dollars to the hard working people in tourism who of no fault of theirs not working, but they don’t see all these crooks taking all the big raise for them selves and the poor undermine caymanian left out in the cold, your own caymanian people fight against their own, but all these foreigner can come and take these big jobs, most of these job are not been advertise, still they throw in caymanian face that they are not qualified, blamed immigration&its board members full stop
Any candidate trying to put some Bach in the government has my vote, but to be fair, I think we need some Beethoven and Mozart as well.
Phew. All one sentence! Hard to read.
Same thing at the airport; they claim they cannot find Caymanians yet they do not advertise the jobs, just call an employment agency and get temps who stay for three months and the cycle starts again. And the Portfolio of the Civil Service knows these things but they are like the proverbial monkeys-see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing. Let the public pay for the corruption and incompetence.
Wonder if their chickens are coming home now? Somehow I doubt it though! The excuse I heard for no CIG action when same and worse was exposed at another SAGC was “we know they’re lying to us but we can’t hold progress back any longer…we must move ahead.” Hmmm!
Mr Miller is the only one thats not afraid to speak out about things that are not right. If it was not for him of lots wrong during will be swept under the carpet. N S vote for Ezzard Miller all the way,he have Cayman at heart
Support Cayman PPM please!!!
The Unity Government said they would make sure Caymanians get employed when they formed the government 4 years ago – they have done nothing for Caymanians.
Vote smart this election – take them all out!
This is regularly done in the cayman civil service.
Government corporations following the leader.
Nothing to see here, move on.
Close this abomination down. It serves no useful purpose in today’s society other than political pandering to a small select number of voters.
Well done! Until we lose our fear and start demanding transparency and the rule of law, nothing will change.
caymanian succession plan in the civil service???
..the cycle of incomptence and failure continues.
Imagine the opportunity cost and social good that an extra $5mln a year might do in Cayman: for mental health, drug rehab, vocational training, public resource upkeep/management, and recreational areas; but no, we need to deeply subsidize an endangered species abattoir, for the handfuls of sociopaths wanting to physically partake in that demise. Cayman has literally pissed away $100-200mln in other opportunities over the last couple decades, directly because of this, and understandably, it’s done nothing for our negative image problems.