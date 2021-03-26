Traveller tests positive for COVID-19

(CNS): Following Wednesday’s Miami flight, one person tested positive for COVID-19 in Thursday’s batch of 388 test results, which is not unexpected given the current situation in Florida with Spring break revellers making the most of the lack of restrictions against the spread of the virus now in the state. Despite this additional case, there has been a significant decrease in the number of people currently in isolation who have tested positive for the virus. There are just 19 active cases of COVID among the 867 people in isolation or quarantine, four of whom are suffering symptoms.

Meanwhile, just 357 additional people were vaccinated over the last day, with 44% of the estimated population having received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and around 24% having completed the two-dose course.