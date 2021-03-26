Traveller tests positive for COVID-19
(CNS): Following Wednesday’s Miami flight, one person tested positive for COVID-19 in Thursday’s batch of 388 test results, which is not unexpected given the current situation in Florida with Spring break revellers making the most of the lack of restrictions against the spread of the virus now in the state. Despite this additional case, there has been a significant decrease in the number of people currently in isolation who have tested positive for the virus. There are just 19 active cases of COVID among the 867 people in isolation or quarantine, four of whom are suffering symptoms.
Meanwhile, just 357 additional people were vaccinated over the last day, with 44% of the estimated population having received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and around 24% having completed the two-dose course.
For more details on the vaccination programme and the vaccination schedule, visit the HSA website here. And for testing to accommodate new international requirements, see here.
Vaccination Clinic Hours at ORIA:
Monday – Friday 9am-12pm & 1:30-4pm,
Saturday 9am-12pm & 1:30-3pm.
For Dose 1, please fill out the consent form before arrival. Download the form here.
Everyone must present photo identification to receive the vaccine and demonstrate they are ordinarily and legally resident e.g. with initial permission to remain in the Islands for at least six months.
People who have received their first dose are reminded to get their second dose 21 days later or no longer than 12 weeks after the first dose.
When receiving your 2nd dose, you MUST also bring along your vaccination card reflecting your 1st dose.
*Doctors’ notes and employer letters are no longer required for Stage 2.
*Vaccination cards are NOT to be laminated.
*Persons 60 years and older will be given priority.
*Facemasks are required.
HSA Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or flu@hsa.ky
See the Vaccination Plan Brochure in the CNS Library here.
For more information on COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands, visit the CIG site here.
Anyone with travel questions should contact the Travel Cayman team via email TravelCayman@gov.ky
or call 1-345-945-0556 / 1-345-946-7858
Phone lines are open Monday through Friday 8.30am to 5pm.
Breach Tips Hotline: 943-7233 (943 SAFE)
Funny how so many of them had tested positive and no mass deaths. Generally no symptoms, maybe a cough and runny nose. Funny how that is.