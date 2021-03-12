Teenager charged over COVID-19 isolation breaches

Aaron Montemayor

(CNS): Several months after allegedly breaching COVID-19 isolation protocols at least twice, on one occasion by climbing from a bedroom window using sheets, a teenager has been charged. Aaron Montemayor (19) was said to have been positive for the virus when he left isolation in December. Officials have been reluctant to confirm the situation surrounding these cases, and at a press briefing this week the governor once again described them as complicated and said the people had to trust the authorities. The RCIPS confirmed to CNS on Friday that the teenager in this case has been charged with two counts of breaking the rules.

There are a number of other cases winding their way through the courts, including one involving a local police officer, who has reportedly denied the charge. Another case concerning a local nurse and a US police officer on the Brac may be dismissed because the apparent breach may have been as a result of a technical issue.

But ever since Skylar Mac and VJ Ramgeet were jailed for two months for a quarantine breach, there has been public concern that the rules are not being applied evenly or fairly for what people see as a serious offence, given Cayman’s virus free status in the community.