‘Taxi’ driver charged with sexual assault

(CNS): A 39-year-old man from George Town, who was purporting to be a taxi driver when he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in June 2019, has been charged with two sexual assaults and was listed to appear in summary court on Tuesday. The man is accused of drugging and then indecently assaulting the victim in the taxi in which he had picked her up. Although the car was a registered licensed taxi, he was not a licensed taxi driver when he picked up the passenger. The man was arrested a few days after the incident but charges were not laid until this week, twenty months after the incident.

Police did not name the man, but Everette Leon Gould was the only person listed on the summary court new cases on Tuesday facing the charges outlined by the police of indecent assault and assault by penetration. No details have yet been released regarding his pending court appearance.