Sustainable development – what it really means

Green Hornet writes: A few years ago, when Desmond Seales was running Cayman Net News, the Green Hornet wrote a weekly column for several years about our environmental and related social problems. After Desmond’s demise the Hornet lost his nest, but now has found a new one at Cayman News Service. What is amazing, though not surprising, is that the same problems faced in the first decade of the 21st Century are exactly the same as they are in our third decade.

Of course, now they seem beyond our control as the billionaire/hedge fund corporate money flows endlessly into Cayman and the island drives towards a population of 100,000 with no attempt to control it or the chaos that it is creating.

So, here’s the first of my updated weekly pronouncements.

There are two phrases which have become commonplace in the English language during the past decades: ‘growth management’ and ‘sustainable development’, but I often wonder if anybody actually knows what they mean. Certainly in these islands I think that for many people understanding the true meaning is, to say the least, a bit of a challenge.

If you punch “sustainable development” into Google, you end up with more than 40 million hits. That means it is an important issue, wouldn’t you say? One of the best definitions I’ve heard to date was put forward by the Brundtland Commission (World Commission on Environment and Development, Our Common Future, Oxford University Press, 1987): “To meet the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs”.

This is a very far-reaching principle that admits a wide range of activities to allow residents of the planet – present and future – to live fulfilling lives. Basic to the definition is the concept that needs are met. Remember, that’s not wants, it’s needs. Big difference.

In much of the rest of the world the present realities of conflict, malnutrition, lack of suitable housing and lack of safe drinking water suggest that significant development is needed for the people in those countries who lack these basic human requirements. It would seem to me that in Cayman we have pretty much met these needs. So, the rest of it (here, anyway) is window dressing – or the icing on the cake.

The issue of inter-generational responsibility also is raised. That means, are you concerned about leaving anything behind for your kids and grandkids? Well, are you? If not, you should be.

Note that this definition of sustainable development does not denounce the depletion of non-renewable resources. Under this definition it is permissible for the current generation to use up all fossil fuels, but in the process, the current generation would be obligated to find alternative supplies of materials for future generations to meet needs now met by use of fossil fuels. That would mean alternative energy, such as solar or wind power. Not doing too well on that score, are we?

One of the basic stipulations laid out in the Brundtland Report was that each country had to preserve at least 13% of its land-based environment through the setting aside of wilderness and other protected areas. So, where are we in Cayman? …about 4% at last count. Not so good on that score, either.

So much for sustainable living. Not here – in Grand Cayman, anyway. So, let’s take a look at ‘growth management’. The meaning of the phrase is not the one we seem to have adopted in Cayman. Here, it seems to mean managing our growth so that everybody can keep on making lots of money and take their cash to the bank forever and ever.

Managing growth so that we can fill and pave everything. So that we can create new towns where there were once trees and mangroves. New towns for the rich, complete with their own schools, restaurants, shopping malls and any other services their hearts desire. The design, layout and construction, I’m sure, is very well managed growth. Not.

Managing growth so that people can buy South Sound homes wrecked by Hurricane Ivan for a song and fix them up (as several real estate hustlers advertised at the time). Let’s not worry about doing something so they won’t get trashed in the next storm, like building them higher, or setting them back further from the sea. Let’s just manage the money we make all the way to the bank and watch our bank accounts grow! Yup.

The real concept of growth management began in earnest after the Second World War in several European countries. In England, for example, urban sprawl and industrialisation looked like they were going to consume that country’s “green and pleasant land”. And so, greenbelts were established. These were areas around large conurbations such as London, where the countryside was protected against urban sprawl. The concept has been somewhat eaten away by sprawl in recent years, but it’s still pretty strong.

More recently, the US has attempted to follow the same route and set aside areas for green space, such as parkland and wilderness zones. In some places this has been successful, in others not so successful. But the philosophy is the same. Of course, Trump made a big dent in this, opening them up to mining, fracking and oil exploration. We need to set aside areas where humans will not pour their concrete. If we don’t, then concrete is all we’ll see. Maybe not as much as our children and their children will see, but there will still be a whole lot of it.

Okay, back to Cayman. We did have a philosophy of protecting our green space by designating (as countries have all over the world) environmentally sensitive areas. These are areas of land which cannot be developed, or can have only minimal development on them. The last land-use plan for Grand Cayman has such zones clearly designated. The UDP politicians threw them out at the time and the island plan is now well over 25 years old.

Maybe we have a chance if we get a new government – not the same old “develop at all costs” bunch we have now. A chance to say to the rest of the world: “Look, we have 13% of our land protected as well.” We need to do what is the most difficult thing or all for humans to do. We need to say, STOP!

We need to say it in a very loud voice, and we need to say it while we can still save something. Then, and only then, will we be able to say we truly understand those two phrases – sustainable development and growth management.