Suspicious bag causes alert at GAB
(CNS): Police were out in force Wednesday afternoon at the Government Administration Building in George Town and closed off parts of Elgin Avenue, which CNS understands was a result of a suspicions bag. According to CNS readers, the building was closed but it is not clear if a full scale evacuation was implemented. We have sent questions to government officials and are waiting for details.
