Suspicious bag causes alert at GAB

17/03/2021
Cayman News Service
Police presence at GAB on Wednesday afternoon

(CNS): Police were out in force Wednesday afternoon at the Government Administration Building in George Town and closed off parts of Elgin Avenue, which CNS understands was a result of a suspicions bag. According to CNS readers, the building was closed but it is not clear if a full scale evacuation was implemented. We have sent questions to government officials and are waiting for details.

