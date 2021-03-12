Survey shows overwhelming support for environmental protection
(CNS): A public survey among 1,400 residents of the Cayman Islands revealed overwhelming support for protecting this country’s natural resources. Over 83% of respondents to Cayman ES21, initiated by Amplify Cayman, said Cayman’s natural environment was in a worse state than when the Environment Charter was signed 20 years ago. A massive 99% of those who took part said that protection of mangrove wetlands is either important or very important, just as government is pressing to cut a road through this critical habitat without even conducting an environmental impact assessment. and over 94% expressed support for effective climate change policies.
In addition to questions about people’s attitude towards the environment, the survey revealed the disconnect between the views of the people and the decisions made by the government relating to development. Over three quarters of those who took part felt their opinions are not considered and they are not listened to.
With an election just around the corner, the candidates are discussing the environment more than in past campaigns but few of them appear to be articulating a real understanding of the climate crisis and the real issues that Cayman now faces, not just in terms of slowing down future development but dealing with the legacy of historic development that is contributing to the erosion of the coastline.
Amplify Cayman said that a truly sustainable recovery post COVID-19 requires data-driven decisions and policies that are centred on the overall well-being and health of a country’s people, underpinned by a healthy, thriving natural environment.
“The results of this survey shows massive levels of support for the protection and restoration of nature. With an election set for April 2021, it is hoped the findings will assist candidates running for office to set ambitious environmental goals and commitments that align with the perspectives of the people of these islands they represent,” a spokesperson stated.
Other results showed that over 83% of respondents were concerned about the management of freshwater and that polluters of the natural environment are not being dealt with strongly enough.
The month-long survey reached over 1,400 people, the significant majority of whom are Caymanian, across all 19 constituencies. The aim was to gauge public opinion on local and global environmental issues impacting Cayman and was framed around the Guiding Principles of the Cayman Islands’ Environment Charter and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The survey was supported by the UK’s largest nature conservation charity, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, as well as the National Trust for the Cayman Islands and a number of local champions.
See the full results in the CNS Library
The majority of the people who did the survey are Caymanians.
I for one, am NOT a tree hugger, but I am concerned with our environment.
At 7.19 you could not have done the survey 7 times, as it asked where you lived and for an email address. If you did put an email address and was not verifiable it was not counted. If you did it 7 times only your last entry was counted.
If you did not do the survey, shame on you.
Cayman is losing it’s natural habitat every day. We need the mangroves for the survival of the islands, it is a natural water barrier. We need to preserve our heritage and customs, we need to improve our quality of life.
Garbage is part of our environment and was included in the Survey… Everyone needs to take part in cleaning up!
Please read the survey results prior to posting your comments.
The Cayman Islands needs a change… now is the time.
Bottom line is that there’s wealthy Caymanians in positions of power that benefit both directly and indirectly from the rampant development so don’t expect them to give a damn. They’re busy setting up their families and friends for life while the rest of their people are left behind to suffer the consequences.
It’s greed before all else, pure and simple.
744am and 8:18am please get Help Soon ! Covid 19 or the vaccine is effecting Brain Function! Diagnosis Please Stop drinking ppm Koolaid
Government doesn’t care, so survey doesn’t matter.
Until voters push for change, government won’t do anything. Besides, the PPM seem content on more construction, which equals more $$$.
Do these same people care about all the litter the garbage dumped illegally all over the island …containers on empty lots with abandoned cars …clean up the mentality of these people first …yes the environment needs protection…but not enough people on this island care about what they see on there drive to work
I believe you might find a different group bothers to answer these surveys compared to the large segment of the population that apparently doesn’t give a ____.
The results and our summary findings can be reviewed in our report here: https://bit.ly/3ca5aEA
The resulting report has allowed for a greater understanding of what the people of the Cayman Islands feel needs to be done to further protect and improve public spaces, preserve culture and heritage, and ensure sustainable use of Cayman’s natural environment.
CNS: At the end of the article we linked to the page in the CNS Library where we posted the report so it can be easily found by anyone in the future.
Words say yes. Actions say not really. Have Caymanians shown that they care in the past? No. Did they say they cared then? Of course. Did they still build whatever, where ever, and how ever they wanted? Yes. Same as today and tomorrow. There is a huge gap between knowing what’s right and doing what’s right while saying what’s right here in the Cayman Islands. Basically what Bush said. It’s all just a cultural misunderstanding.
I took this survey 7 times, it didn’t require any sort of verification as to who I was, where I lived, or what nationality I am. It is meaningless.
No real political will here by anyone to do anything about the environment with the exception of Wayne Panton.
The Cayman Islands Government is pathetic when it comes to any enforcement of environmental laws and regulations.
There is a real need for a Green Party here as the developers have total control on these Islands.
Hmmm… were any sitting MPs or present candidates polled?
8:55, Believe me only one that can spell environment is Wayne Panton.
Do we all want a clean environment? Absolutely.
Is the climate destroying the earth and are the seas rising? Absolutely not. This is complete panic insanity to drive a global carbon tax-fraud worth trillions pushed by leftist globalists.
Don’t let these lefists continually lie to you.
So smart ass 8:18, it is so easy to sit back and critique everyone but why not offer some policy prescriptions. The problem with the right is that they clearly support the status quo while offering no policies because they are intellectually bankrupt on environmental issues.
So easy to simply say we want a clean environment. Put your thinking cap on and offer some ideas.
LOL. A survey of 1400 handpicked tree huggers, those who know better didn’t waste their time.
At least 70% of whom live in large apartment complexes, built on what used to be mangrove.