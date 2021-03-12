Survey shows overwhelming support for environmental protection

Mangroves cleared by K&B Ltd with heavy equipment

(CNS): A public survey among 1,400 residents of the Cayman Islands revealed overwhelming support for protecting this country’s natural resources. Over 83% of respondents to Cayman ES21, initiated by Amplify Cayman, said Cayman’s natural environment was in a worse state than when the Environment Charter was signed 20 years ago. A massive 99% of those who took part said that protection of mangrove wetlands is either important or very important, just as government is pressing to cut a road through this critical habitat without even conducting an environmental impact assessment. and over 94% expressed support for effective climate change policies.

In addition to questions about people’s attitude towards the environment, the survey revealed the disconnect between the views of the people and the decisions made by the government relating to development. Over three quarters of those who took part felt their opinions are not considered and they are not listened to.

With an election just around the corner, the candidates are discussing the environment more than in past campaigns but few of them appear to be articulating a real understanding of the climate crisis and the real issues that Cayman now faces, not just in terms of slowing down future development but dealing with the legacy of historic development that is contributing to the erosion of the coastline.

Amplify Cayman said that a truly sustainable recovery post COVID-19 requires data-driven decisions and policies that are centred on the overall well-being and health of a country’s people, underpinned by a healthy, thriving natural environment.

“The results of this survey shows massive levels of support for the protection and restoration of nature. With an election set for April 2021, it is hoped the findings will assist candidates running for office to set ambitious environmental goals and commitments that align with the perspectives of the people of these islands they represent,” a spokesperson stated.

Other results showed that over 83% of respondents were concerned about the management of freshwater and that polluters of the natural environment are not being dealt with strongly enough.

The month-long survey reached over 1,400 people, the significant majority of whom are Caymanian, across all 19 constituencies. The aim was to gauge public opinion on local and global environmental issues impacting Cayman and was framed around the Guiding Principles of the Cayman Islands’ Environment Charter and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The survey was supported by the UK’s largest nature conservation charity, the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, as well as the National Trust for the Cayman Islands and a number of local champions.