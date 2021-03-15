Suckoo returns to PPM fold

Alva Suckoo addresses the crowd at the PPM campaign launch

(CNS): The long rumoured return of Alva Suckoo to the Progressives was confirmed Saturday night at the launch of the party’s election campaign, when the former deputy leader of the opposition announced he would be running with the PPM-led alliance. Suckoo, who is campaigning for a seat in Newlands, resigned from the party and government benches in 2016, largely in opposition to the advancement of LGBT rights.