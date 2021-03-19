‘Stop worrying about de gays’ says Elvis

Elvis McKeever at the Chamber Forum

(CNS): Elvis McKeever was given the debate floor on Thursday evening after the incumbent for Cayman Brac East and the current education minister, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, declined the invitation to attend the Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forum alongside her challenger. McKeever, attending via Zoom, took the opportunity to offer his support to the gay community, in stark contrast to his opponent, who has fought relentlessly against gay rights. “Stop worrying about de gays, De gays not doing anything,” he said, as he pointed out that society’s ills were fuelled more by irresponsible fathers that anyone in the LGBT community.