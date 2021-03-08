Squally conditions forecast across Cayman

| 08/03/2021 | 7 Comments

(CNS) The Cayman Islands National Weather Service has issued a weather warning about squally weather over the next few days. Fresh to strong northeasterly winds and rough seas are expected this week, as a stationary front lingers over our area. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving southwest.

There will be cloudy skies with a 60% chance of passing showers on Monday, with temperatures in the upper 70s °F. Winds will be northeast at 25-30 knots. Seas will be rough with wave heights of 7-9 feet and a Marine Warning remains in effect.

Similar conditions are expected this evening with temperatures falling to the low 70s °F, with more of the same until Wednesday.

Comments (7)

  1. Anonymous says:
    08/03/2021 at 7:14 pm

    Fact: whenever the weather is otherwise than normal, Cayman’s drivers lose at least 20% of their IQ

  2. Anonymous says:
    08/03/2021 at 4:33 pm

    Cayman Islands be prepared and ready for a hurricane this year

  3. Anonymous says:
    08/03/2021 at 3:20 pm

    Bah! Normal Nor’wester weather. Thankful for the cooler breezes!!

  4. Anonymous says:
    08/03/2021 at 2:07 pm

    Solar climate forcing, magnetic pole shift, earth’s rotation speeding up, Beaufort Gyre dumping cold water into North Atlantic. I’d say we’re in for a roller coaster ride this Summer.

  5. Anonymous says:
    08/03/2021 at 1:39 pm

    43 mph at Rum Point this morning.

  6. Anonymous says:
    08/03/2021 at 1:05 pm

    An ominous sign of things to come

    • Anonymous says:
      08/03/2021 at 2:40 pm

      Actually @ 1:05pm it is a recurring sign that as per usual traffic will be backed up ridiculously because when it rains people act like the water is hurting their car…SMFH

