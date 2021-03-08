Squally conditions forecast across Cayman

(CNS) The Cayman Islands National Weather Service has issued a weather warning about squally weather over the next few days. Fresh to strong northeasterly winds and rough seas are expected this week, as a stationary front lingers over our area. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving southwest.

There will be cloudy skies with a 60% chance of passing showers on Monday, with temperatures in the upper 70s °F. Winds will be northeast at 25-30 knots. Seas will be rough with wave heights of 7-9 feet and a Marine Warning remains in effect.

Similar conditions are expected this evening with temperatures falling to the low 70s °F, with more of the same until Wednesday.