Squally conditions forecast across Cayman
(CNS) The Cayman Islands National Weather Service has issued a weather warning about squally weather over the next few days. Fresh to strong northeasterly winds and rough seas are expected this week, as a stationary front lingers over our area. Radar images show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving southwest.
There will be cloudy skies with a 60% chance of passing showers on Monday, with temperatures in the upper 70s °F. Winds will be northeast at 25-30 knots. Seas will be rough with wave heights of 7-9 feet and a Marine Warning remains in effect.
Similar conditions are expected this evening with temperatures falling to the low 70s °F, with more of the same until Wednesday.
Category: Science & Nature, Weather
Fact: whenever the weather is otherwise than normal, Cayman’s drivers lose at least 20% of their IQ
Cayman Islands be prepared and ready for a hurricane this year
Bah! Normal Nor’wester weather. Thankful for the cooler breezes!!
Solar climate forcing, magnetic pole shift, earth’s rotation speeding up, Beaufort Gyre dumping cold water into North Atlantic. I’d say we’re in for a roller coaster ride this Summer.
43 mph at Rum Point this morning.
An ominous sign of things to come
Actually @ 1:05pm it is a recurring sign that as per usual traffic will be backed up ridiculously because when it rains people act like the water is hurting their car…SMFH