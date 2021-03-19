Smith Cove minutes show no reason for planning waiver

Smith Cove proposed revamp, artist’s rendition

(CNS): Five months after Alric Lindsay began a freedom of information request for an extract from the minutes of a Cabinet meeting when government made the decision to waive planning permission for its proposed Smith Barcadere project, the release of the documents gives no clue as to why it wanted to circumvent its own rules. The project stirred up a serious controversy in George Town South, where Lindsay is challenging PPM incumbent Barbara Conolly. It took a major demonstration, spearheaded by the candidate and other community leaders, to get government to listen to residents and reverse the grandiose but unwanted plan.

Following an appeal to the ombudsman and an order from that office to release the relevant extract, Lindsay said it was “sad that we have had to fight so hard for transparency”. He said the next battle would have been to get the ministry to supply a copy of the gazette notice reflecting the publication of the exemption from planning permission, but that never took place.

The waiver on the planning permission was confirmed by Cabinet in July 2018 and the project was not cancelled until March 2020, and it is still not clear why the decision was never made public through the gazette as required by law. While the minutes show that Cabinet granted approval for the exemption from planning permission for the proposed redevelopment/enhancement of Smith’s Barcadere on Block 7C, Parcels 70, 71, 72 and 81, no explanation for that decision was revealed. To date, government has still not explained why it felt the need to circumvent the usual lawful process.

Campaigners had fought hard to stop government from developing the much loved beauty spot, amid fears the plan was really to offer cruise ships an alternative beach attraction trip to sell in an effort to alleviate the pressure on Seven Mile Beach. It also became apparent to local activists that both Conolly and the planning minister, Joey Hew, had misled residents about their intentions and their commitment to include them in discussions.

Along the way, residents became aware that the minister, with support of the MLA, had planned a major development at the sight without planning permission and without consulting with residents, who were overwhelmingly opposed to any commercialization and development on the site beyond some new bathrooms and a spruce up of the picnic tables. From the moment the site, a beautiful natural cove that needs no enhancement, was secured into public hands, residents had made it clear they wanted Smith Barcadere to stay exactly as nature intended.

The project was eventually shelved in the face of the pressure of public opposition. But the activists involved, including Lindsay, have followed the trail of events that led government to waive the need for planning permission, fail to gazette that decision, hold secret committee meetings and effectively exclude the community from the process.

With no records of committee meetings, the public remains in the dark about what motivated government to pursue a course of action in the face of overwhelming opposition that it inevitably had to abandon.