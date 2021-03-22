Seven cases of COVID among latest travellers

Airport Vaccine Clinic on Saturday

(CNS): The weekend COVID-19 test results, which include travellers on the Cayman Airways flight on Saturday where mask protocols were breached as people took pictures with a celebrity passenger, revealed seven positive cases. While the investigation is underway, the new ten-day protocol for those who have been vaccinated did not come into effect until today, Monday 22 March, so everyone who arrived at the weekend will be going into isolation and quarantine for 14 days. There are now 32 active cases of the virus, with four people showing symptoms among the 738 people in quarantine.

On Monday, Travel Cayman released the details of the new protocols for passengers who have been inoculated against the COVID-19 vaccine that will enable them to cut the isolation period on arrival from 14 to ten days. Travellers must have been vaccinated against COVID-19 at least 14 days before arrival and have completed a full course of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Travel Cayman said its portal will be enhanced to enable travellers to specify if they have been vaccinated, at which point provisional approval can be granted. In the interim, while the portal is being modified, travellers will be contacted via email three days prior to their flight departure to enquire as to whether they qualify for 10-day quarantine.

“On arrival to the Cayman Islands vaccinated travellers will be required to present their original vaccine certificate for authentication. In cases where a person intends to quarantine at a residence with non-travellers, everyone who will be in isolation with the traveller will be required to provide a vaccination certificate to be eligible for the reduced quarantine period. If eligible, the entire household will be required to quarantine for a minimum period of ten days,” officials said in a release about the revised arrival protocols.

Travellers must also have a negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of travel and a negative test upon arrival here and and then be negative on the final day of quarantine. Anyone who has not been vaccinated will be required to quarantine for 14 days, and take a PCR exit test on day 15. Until children are eligible for the vaccine, adults travelling with children will also have to continue to quarantine for 14 days.

Submitting a false vaccination certificate is an offence and anyone doing so will be liable, on conviction, to a fine of $10,000 and to imprisonment for two years.

Meanwhile, the national vaccination programme saw another uptick in numbers this weekend with an additional 1,290 people receiving their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech double-shot course. Officials said that 42.5% of the estimated population have received at least one dose. More than half of those aged 16 and over have now been given at least one jab and 13,544 people have completed the full course.

As the world continues to battles with coronavirus vaccine shortages and rollout problems, surges in new variants and more lockdowns, Cayman remains community free and is in the top five countries for the percentage of the population vaccinated.