School violates staff member’s data rights

(CNS): A private school has been ordered to destroy a recording taken unlawfully at a meeting between a member of staff and a line manager. St Ignatius Catholic School breached the Data Protection Law when it recording a meeting with the individual because consent was ambiguous, not given freely given and without sufficient explanation in a situation where the power dynamics were unfair. In an order under the data protection legislation, the Office of the Ombudsman has also ordered the school to improve employee data protection measures. The watchdog said the employee wasn’t told the meeting was being recorded until it was underway and she wasn’t given a copy or transcript within the statutory 30 days.

According to the data Protection Law, consent must be freely and knowingly given, not implied. In this case the staff member never received an explanation about why the recording was taken.

Deputy Ombudsman Jan Liebaers said that employers need to give more than just a casual indication that a personnel meeting is being recorded.

“Even asking someone ‘is it OK if I record this?’ does not pass muster with the law, if they are not told the reasons it is happening,” he said. “In this instance, seeking consent for the recording after the meeting had already started and then merely asking for the employee’s permission to record – without informing her of the reasons – is not what the Data Protection Law requires.”

The consent sought in this case was not appropriate, the office stated in a release outlining the case, especially given the power dynamics. Ombudsman Sandy Hermiston explained that the law requires that an individual must be aware when their personal data is being processed and why.

“It is also crucially important that consent is only used when appropriate, but not where there is a significant imbalance, such as between an employer and an employee,” she added.

The case also revealed the need for the school to address its poor handling of this case after the staff member raised her concerns. The school has been directed to develop procedures allowing it to recognise when consent is an appropriate legal basis for the processing of personal data and when consent meets the legal standard set out in the law, as well as provisions for when consent is withdrawn.

St Ignatius was at one time one of Cayman’s top schools, with some of the best academic results and inspections. But in its most recent inspection the school’s rating plummeted to ‘satisfactory’ because of a decline in the quality of the school leadership and major staffing disputes in the wake of the departure of the school head last year.

See the ombudsman order here.

