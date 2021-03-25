Gridlock on roads as dump fire rages

Dump fire Thursday







(CNS) UPDATED 12:30pm: The West Bay Road was at a standstill Thursday lunchtime, as southbound traffic on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway was diverted. Thick plumes of smoke continued billowing from the fire, where fire crews are trying to tackle the blaze from four points of attack using defensive firefighting tactics and safe systems of work. Officials said the fire was confined to the metals area but it was also clear at the scene that some of the dry debris was engulfed by the flames. Following the evacuation of the Cayman International School, officials also advised that residents, such as those at the Lakeside Apartments and nearby businesses, should close all windows and turn off the air-conditioning.

The major fire broke out at the George Town landfill at around 9:40 this morning and fire crews continue to work with the Department of Environmental Health. Some firefighters were scheduled to take part in an aviation rescue exercise around Crewe Road this morning and it has not yet been confirmed if the personnel on the simulation exercise have been diverted to the dump.

Given the prevailing winds, the smoke was drifting throughout the morning towards the school and across the Esterley Tibbetts Highway. By 12 noon, the southbound carriageway on the ETH was closed and traffic was being diverted, causing gridlock on the West Bay Road, despite this week being ‘no car week’.

The fire comes in the wake of a number of smaller fires recently ignited on the main area of Mount Trashmore that is still in use, which were said to have been caused by crushed lithium batteries. However, it has been around a year since the last major fire. The current blaze is significant, engulfing the scrap metal pile with smoke billowing across the West Bay Road and Seven Mile Beach area.

Over the last few weeks, government has made numerous hints about an announcement regarding the long-awaited solution to address the many issues with the dump and waste-management in general. And in a clear coincidence, on Thursday morning GIS issued a press call for a briefing about the waste management project at 2pm on Friday.

In October 2017, DECCO, Dart’s contractor, was selected as the preferred bidder to deal with the dump, including introducing a waste-to-energy facility, but no deal has been signed, although the islands’ largest investor has been capping the existing waste pile.

Responding to today’s blaze in a local chat group among his Red Bay constituents, Alden McLaughlin said, “What is burning is mainly old cars. They should be able to get it under control fairly quickly. Most of the landfill is now covered with aggregate and should not ignite.”

The fire has now been raging for around three hours, and speaking to the media at the scene, Joey Hew, the MP for George Town North, also down played concerns about the fire spreading. He added that “tremendous strides” had been made on managing the landfill.

Check back to CNS later for more on the fire, which is currently raging fiercely and clearly posing challenges for crews.