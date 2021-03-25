Gridlock on roads as dump fire rages
(CNS) UPDATED 12:30pm: The West Bay Road was at a standstill Thursday lunchtime, as southbound traffic on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway was diverted. Thick plumes of smoke continued billowing from the fire, where fire crews are trying to tackle the blaze from four points of attack using defensive firefighting tactics and safe systems of work. Officials said the fire was confined to the metals area but it was also clear at the scene that some of the dry debris was engulfed by the flames. Following the evacuation of the Cayman International School, officials also advised that residents, such as those at the Lakeside Apartments and nearby businesses, should close all windows and turn off the air-conditioning.
The major fire broke out at the George Town landfill at around 9:40 this morning and fire crews continue to work with the Department of Environmental Health. Some firefighters were scheduled to take part in an aviation rescue exercise around Crewe Road this morning and it has not yet been confirmed if the personnel on the simulation exercise have been diverted to the dump.
Given the prevailing winds, the smoke was drifting throughout the morning towards the school and across the Esterley Tibbetts Highway. By 12 noon, the southbound carriageway on the ETH was closed and traffic was being diverted, causing gridlock on the West Bay Road, despite this week being ‘no car week’.
The fire comes in the wake of a number of smaller fires recently ignited on the main area of Mount Trashmore that is still in use, which were said to have been caused by crushed lithium batteries. However, it has been around a year since the last major fire. The current blaze is significant, engulfing the scrap metal pile with smoke billowing across the West Bay Road and Seven Mile Beach area.
Over the last few weeks, government has made numerous hints about an announcement regarding the long-awaited solution to address the many issues with the dump and waste-management in general. And in a clear coincidence, on Thursday morning GIS issued a press call for a briefing about the waste management project at 2pm on Friday.
In October 2017, DECCO, Dart’s contractor, was selected as the preferred bidder to deal with the dump, including introducing a waste-to-energy facility, but no deal has been signed, although the islands’ largest investor has been capping the existing waste pile.
Responding to today’s blaze in a local chat group among his Red Bay constituents, Alden McLaughlin said, “What is burning is mainly old cars. They should be able to get it under control fairly quickly. Most of the landfill is now covered with aggregate and should not ignite.”
The fire has now been raging for around three hours, and speaking to the media at the scene, Joey Hew, the MP for George Town North, also down played concerns about the fire spreading. He added that “tremendous strides” had been made on managing the landfill.
Check back to CNS later for more on the fire, which is currently raging fiercely and clearly posing challenges for crews.
See CNS reader’s video of the fire below:
Category: environmental health, Health, Local News
It has NEVER taken me less time to get from the Airport to Governors Square than today. Easy breezy through Ace and ALT roundabout. ABSOLUTELY clear northbound lanes on the bypass.
Of course due to the fire and the emergency vehicles causing the southbound lanes to be closed, my 7-8 minute drive will take folks hours heading the opposite direction today.
Our divided highways do not suit our purposes.
If there was a gated, emergency crossover on every divided road, every 400-500 yards, whenever there was a bad accident, or the next fire like this, you could open the gate, cross between lanes, and share the roadway.
Had there been an emergency pass between Lakeside and ALT, The northbound lanes could be reduced to single lane, some pylons placed on the lines, the regiment to wave yellow flags to reduce speed, and the southbound traffic could share the northbound lane and people could actually get home today.
Now’s the chance to use the 3 new tanker trucks along with the new Oshkosh aviation fire trucks, we never get fires at the airport, so might as well get some return on the taxpayer millions these cost us.
Southbound lane was closed before 1030am
Smoke was never (and still isn’t) going towards the school.
Is this our equivalent on Bonfire Night?
Anyone for a jacket potato, peas and a slice of parkin?
Oh but traffic and the dump aren’t priorities, building new developments are.
Seriously….is anyone surprised at this? I was driving up WB Road this morning and saw the new building going up which was engulfed in smoke. Nice million dollar views….
groundhog day anyone 🙁
Let’s hope HC at Camana Bay specializes in Pulmonary and COPD. They might want to do a rethink on their new location.
Cutting up scrap cars with inflammable materials still in them again?
Shame shame shame on the Premier and his government. Your utter incompetence, indifference and failure causes this country immeasurable damage! Shame on you!
Cayman, we HAVE TO DO BETTER! Rid these fools of their posts and let us return Cayman to the people instead of the PPM’s cronies.
This dump fire is but a metaphor of Cayman’s future under their lead!
PPM’s legacy.
This legacy goes back to the 1960s so stop your politics muppet!
Evacuate everyone downwind… move them into hotels on the northern end of SMB and let ‘er burn….
No tourists, many offices remote, airports closed…. cheaper and quicker option… Dart’s hotels get the revenue…
All the talking and no action stops!
Rgds FED-up
And after every Dump’s fire, Cayman International School administration keeps saying that the school and its grounds are safe for children and staff; when in fact, outdoor equipment, trees, etc. must be at least power-washed (and the water used collected and disposed properly) or replaced and that includes ground coverings and upper level of soil. Then comes HVAC system inspection and possibly replacement…
It’s easy to find large deposits of soot residue on exposed objects, but the individual particles are too tiny to see with the naked eye. Airborne soot particulate is invisible. SO THE GROUNDS AND BUILDINGS DECLARED SAFE by school administration, when in fact, they never conducted a proper professional inspection, for it is timely and very expensive.
The list of potential toxins, carcinogens is practically endless:
• Arsenic: Highly toxic chemical that can cause poisoning through inhalation of absorption through skin.
•Sulfur Dioxide: Causes dangerous respiratory and circulatory symptoms that can easily lead to death in the elderly and infants.
• Benzene: A carcinogen linked to multiple forms of leukemia and other cancers.
• Mercury: Can cause permanent damage to kidneys, brain, a developing fetus, and to nursing infants. Effects on infants can include severe brain damage.
• Hydrogen Cyanide: Depending on the volume inhaled, symptoms can range from headaches, dizziness, and gastrointestinal upset to seizures and death.
• Hydrogen Sulfide: Acute exposure to this chemical can cause symptoms ranging from nausea, problems with equilibrium, headaches, and tremors to unconsciousness and death (if exposed to high concentrations).
• Formaldehyde: A known carcinogen, linked to nasopharyngeal cancer and leukemia.
• Hydrogen Chloride: Causes irritation to tissue, ranging from throat irritation at low levels of exposure to breathing problems, fluid in the lungs, and possibly death at higher levels.
• Phenol: Leads to systemic poisoning. This corrosive chemical causes burns at the site of contact, and other symptoms, including gastrointestinal problems, hypotension, arrhythmia, tachycardia, and pulmonary edema. Can cause nerve damage and organ damage leading to death.
i guess this is what happens when u make a “new” dump next to the old one being capped!