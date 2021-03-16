Rundown’s comic recipe returns to the stage

Jevy Ebanks

(CNS): After a self-imposed quarantine in 2020 due to a global pandemic, organisers have said that Rundown has returned in 2021 to spread laughter, not COVID. Produced by the Cayman National Cultural Foundation (CNCF), the show is back for its 28th season with a mix of comedy, satire and songs about life in Cayman. Originally created by Dave Martins three decades ago, the PG rated show is expected to include many familiar faces, as well as some newcomers. “Rundown has always been a cathartic experience for both the playwright and the audience member who engages in the theatre experience,” said Henry Muttoo, CNCF Artistic Director and the man behind the recent incantation of the irreverent comic caper.

“The show loosely reflects on some of what has taken place in our country over the past year, processing it through the lens of humour. For almost 30 years this show has held up a mirror to our collective faces and made us laugh at ourselves and celebrate the quirky bits of our society and the larger-than-life characters in our community. Never pointing fingers, we aim to lift the audience members’ spirits and, perhaps, help them recognise the unique aspects of

our culture,” Muttoo added.

The director said that actor and writer Matt Brown has also been involved in creating the script, as well as one of Cayman’s youngest but funniest comedians, Jevaughnie “Jevy” Ebanks, who is once again bringing his diverse comic talents to the stage.