Rookie coastguards make it through first ever course

Cayman Islands Coast Guard recruits at Commencement Ceremony, March 2021

(CNS): The first ever cohort of Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG) recruits completed their basic training last week, marked with a ceremony at Pedro St James. Sixteen Caymanian men and women aged between 18 and 33 successfully concluded the eight-week course and will now continue on the process to become officers. “We have been stretched, pushed beyond our limits, and finally tested beyond what we all thought was mentally and physically possible,” said Anthony Clarke in his address on the recruits experience on behalf of the class. “As a result of our training, we are all now mentally sharp, physically strong and morally sound.”

Lieutenant Commander Leo Anglin said the six women and ten men were trained under the instruction of Petty Officer Dwight Hunter, PC Adrian Clarke of the Joint Marine Unit and Able-Bodied Seaman Kevin Alleyne, with the view of developing them into capable sailors.

Commandant Robert Scotland explained that the recruits will now go through a probationary period of 12 months to develop their knowledge of seamanship and maritime law enforcement.

“After successfully completing this probationary period, the recruits will then be given the rank of Ordinary Seaman / Ordinary Deck Hand, of the Cayman Islands Coast Guard. These recruits will provide much-needed support to the existing RCIPS JMU in the areas of maritime search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, and ensuring the safety and security of our borders,” he said.

However, until the Coast Guard Law is passed, which is another piece of legislation that failed to make the statute books as a result of the early elections, these recruits will have to be be sworn in as special constables and given certain restricted powers of a constable so that they can enforce the law in the maritime domain.

Governor Martyn Roper congratulated the recruits, who he said were adding to the rich maritime heritage of the Cayman Islands and choosing service before self by committing to the country’s maritime security. “The UK supported the Cayman Islands Coastguard through Royal Navy training and a secondment,” he noted.

During the ceremony some recruits received awards for performance during training: