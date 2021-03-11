Residents seek meeting with FIN developers

The FIN development project (file photo)

(CNS): Residents living around the controversial luxury condo project, FIN Grand Cayman, as well as those who dive, snorkel and swim in the affected marine park, want a meeting with the developers to discuss how the negative impact the work is having can be mitigated. Almost 400 people have now signed a petition asking Crighton Properties and the developers, Dale Crighton and Michael Ryan, to explain to those affected by the project how they are being the guardians of the environment they are claiming to be and to listen to the concerns people have. But so far the developers have not responded to the repeated requests to meet with the public.

Rachel Osbourne, a local diver and keen conservationist who lives in the area and was one of the first people to raise the alarm after construction debris from the site washed into the ocean last month, told CNS that people are really concerned about this particular development and feel that the owners should have engaged with the local community well before it started.

“The FIN building appears to be perilously close to the ironshore edge,” she said, which places it at obvious risk from wave action, something that has already been seen. “Silt from ironshore drilling risks smothering local marine park corals. Creating an artificial beach risks further imperiling marine life by introducing organic material and other contamination. Whenever the waves rise or a powerful wind blows, the beach will be lost to the sea,” Osbourne added.



She and other activists believe that the developers have an obligation to engage with local business owners, residents and those using the water to address their legitimate questions and concerns.

“We are also asking them do everything they can and what they have been advised by the Department of Environment to do to safeguard the reef and water quality, to stop the silting and debris falling into the sea, to protect and preserve the reef and marine park and to be the environmental champions they promise to be on their marketing website,” she said, adding that dialogue was the best way to achieve this.

Activists believe that now the public’s attention is focused on this controversial project, there is an opportunity to force the developers to do more to mitigate the inevitable damage from the development. The developers have been making an effort to respond to the adverse publicity the project is generating, but the owners appear convinced that what they are doing has no negative consequences.

Responding to CNS recently, a spokesperson for the developers took the position that development is good and that they are improving on nature. She disputed that they were necessarily to blame for the debris that found its way into the water and that they were putting measures in place for “a net positive on our marine environment”.

“We take the protection of our marine environment seriously and have put our money and resources behind trying to build FIN in the right way, do the right things and not just cut a hole, pour some concrete on the ironshore and ask for forgiveness afterward,” Nadege Parent stated. “We know the world of social media is not the place for calm fact based discussion and it pains us that any other developer, looking at what are going through, would decide that doing things the right way, spending the time and money to get a properly designed and constructed project, is just not worth the effort and cost, and instead stop trying to find sensible long term ways to make development a force for conservation, providing sustainable projects, jobs and funding.

“Just saying no to everything is easy, but development is going to happen and better that it’s done thoughtfully and responsibly,” Parent added.

Responding to the recent debris probems she said, “It appears that small amounts of foreign materials have been found on the sea bed which most likely found their way there during a storm. These materials may or may not have come from the FIN site.”

Having hired a local dive team to carry out the clean-up, Parent said they had also been in close communication with the Department of Environment and were sure all the items will be collected. However, the developers appear unconcerned about the fundamental issues associated with what they acknowledge is the most sensitive part of the project: creating the saltwater lagoon.

“We have gone to great pains in the design and approval of both the lagoon and the construction methodology to be used,” Parent said, noting that hundreds of thousands of dollars were spent to get the “design and construction program correct”, claiming it was “fully approved by the DoE”.

This, however, is not the case. The DoE categorically recommended against the project, which is well documented, but the Central Planning Authority ignored that advice and so the department offered what mitigating recommendations they could to manage the development. The DoE technical experts have said that in reality, since the project has been approved, there is very little that can be done to truly mitigate the impact of this work on the marine environment.

The FIN developers say they are employing water turbidity monitoring in six different locations many times a day, using special pumping and cleaning ponds for any ground water exposed during the excavation, as well as silt screens and specific construction techniques. Nevertheless, the evidence speaks for itself that the marine habitat is still being negatively impacted. Parent said that they are “in full compliance of the measures approved by the DoE”, that they have all the necessary approvals and are in daily communication with the department.

“To infer otherwise is false and damaging to what we see as a cooperative approach to bringing these works to a successful conclusion and setting the stage for a long term stewardship our coastal environment,” Parent said in their response. “We need hardly point out that the many other salt water lagoons cut into the ironshore all over Cayman did none of this. The most delicate part of the work is when we need to excavate the lagoon itself, not a very large job in itself but, because it creates loose material, we have to do it when we believe we have a window of calm weather more than sufficient for the time the works will be underway,” she added.

Dismissing public concerns about this project, Parent admitted that the situation was down to the unpredicability of the weather. “The source of the recent social media frenzy around the project resulted from ongoing excavation works which were under way, following all the approved protocols, when the current suddenly turned and, what had been a flat calm day, in a projected week of the same, suddenly had periodic large swells that overtopped the ironshore,” she said. “The moment conditions changed we shut down all works and directed all resources to removing the materials and minimizing any runoff. The sudden shift in the wave patterns also drove our silt screens onto the shore, tearing them in some sections.”

The suggestion that this was a “weather anomaly” that FIN “could not have anticipated” has raised eyebrows, given the weather patterns this time of year. Parent said that those weather events that caused the problems were impacting much of this area of the coast and the highly active currents helped dissipate the silt, and so there was no “serious impact on the area”.

“We have repaired the silt screen and purchased more to expand our ability to cover the areas of construction and we continue daily monitoring and keep the DoE informed,” Parent said. “Going forward we will be even more cautious about the weather risks and the best way to minimize impact is to get the excavation done, the materials removed and the lagoon stabilized as quickly as possible. Unlike any other lagoon in Cayman, we have included a pumping system to improve water quality and an agreed protocol with DoE on any sand reintroduced onto the site post completion.”

Accepting that construction materials can fly about and end up in the ocean, she said staff were using kayaks to scoop up any debris in the water and bring it ashore for proper disposal.