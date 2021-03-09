Released foreign offenders beg to go home

Customs and Border Control officer

(CNS) Two Venezuelan men and one Colombian man who have served their time for drug smuggling convictions are desperate to go home and, after at least four failed attempts, they don’t understand why there are so many barriers to their deportation. Lesme Ruiz (54), Jose Leonardo Ferrini (35) and Jose Moloina (26) are facing a fifth possible date to go home on Thursday, but even today, Tuesday, they are still not sure that will happen.

The three men are actually staying at Harbour View, a small apartment complex on the shore by Dixie Cemetery, and not directly on Seven Mile Beach, as sources had previously indicated to CNS. The men have also confirmed that they are receiving $160 in food vouchers per month.

They were all released from their sentences in the summer, but despite paying for tickets, every attempt to leave has been thwarted.

The men told CNS that they are getting different explanations each time, such as trouble with travel documents, problems transiting through other countries and a shortage of immigration officers to escort them, given the need for officers to quarantine here for 14 days on return.

CNS first asked officials about the situation regarding the deportation problems several weeks ago, and on Friday we finally received an acknowledgment of the inquiry. However, so far there have been no answers about the issues surrounding released prisoners awaiting deportation.

One Venezuelan man who was involved in the gold smuggling case recently left on a charter flight and it is not clear why the other three men were unable to accompany him.

Meanwhile, the men all said that they do not want to be a burden to the Cayman people and they are extremely eager to leave. Ferrini, whose wife is very ill and needs him with her, said they were all in limbo, just waiting to be able to go home and be with their families.