Reef fish restoration, a desperately needed next step

Courtney Platt writes: Announced last Friday, the Marine Parks expansion is official and it is already in effect! Thank you DoE and Wayne Panton for your perseverance over the years! One MAJOR hurdle down… just a few more yet to go (assuming optimum productivity for maximum sustainable use is the goal). Hooray, our marine heritage has been saved! NO… WAIT, I said that when the first park was established in 1986, too, but it wasn’t enough and now we’re starting at a very much more deeply depressed number of the fish we love to eat.

I’m greatly encouraged by our parks expansion, but not celebrating in the end zone yet. In football terms, let’s say we’re closing in on the goal line. The ultimate goal should include restoring the fish to optimum numbers for maximum sustainable consumption and tourism attraction. This parks expansion is a great first step in that direction.

A helpful analogy for why we should try so hard to optimize fish count is the higher annual interest earned from the bank on $10 million vs $10 thousand. As it is right now, almost no take of grouper, cubera snapper and the three biggest parrotfish is sustainable for Grand Cayman, so we shouldn’t be content to merely hope to stop our decline and sustain our current dangerously low numbers.

Like our first park, it’s still a gamble if we don’t “really go for it” right now. The goal should be restoration to historic highs as soon as possible. The higher the principle, the greater the interest earned (sustainable annual consumption). That’s when fishing will be fantastic and we’ll be the diving Mecca once again. And at least as importantly, our strategic food reserve will be maxed for the next great depression.

To get there we just need to trim out every way that we take from the reef except what Caymanians (only) need for dinner… not for sale. As both resident and tourist numbers skyrocketed, we caught and sold our tourism attraction and food reserve right out of “the aquarium”. For both tourism and fishing, we’ve turned a silk purse into a sow’s ear.

And trust me, now all of the fishermen are going to be lamenting new regulations without enhanced enforcement. To a man, they have all said to me “don’t give me any new regulations without enforcing the ones you have now”. We need to ask DoE about ways to improve enforcement, prepared to act upon it by giving them what they need to make it truly effective across all three islands, 24/7/365.

We can all become part of that solution by using the DoE’s phone app “Siren”, which tells you where you are in the marine parks map and what is and is not legal at the time and in that spot. It helps us learn and obey the laws as well as report infractions when we see them happening. This brilliantly multiplies the eyes in the field for greatly enhanced enforcement. So, put it on your phone and help pass our heritage forward.

Any new regulations need to come from the DoE or Cabinet, but I’d recommend the next steps that could increase effectiveness and speed the restoration of our most endangered reef fish should be: a free Caymanian-ONLY fishing licence to eliminate expat and tourist take; a reasonable catch limit on the number of fish per person per day to prevent continued genocide of spawning aggregations and the sale of our severely diminished seed stock; a paid visitor and expat “hook-and-release” licence (available only with local fishing charter operators) earmarked specifically to fund enhanced law enforcement; and a marine parks visiting-diver fee earmarked to fund enhanced law enforcement.

Continuing to sell reef fish would completely strip the now smaller legal fishing zones, making a catch limit all the more necessary to leave fish for low income Caymanians who just need to catch dinner.

Total protection of parrotfish (squab) would be especially helpful in the production of new sand and coral resilience in the face of increasing disease, storm severity and rising sea levels. Our future corals and shorelines depend upon them. Based on a 2015 Exeter University study from a geologically similar island to the Cayman Islands, our severely depressed three biggest parrotfish species once produced over 80% of all new sand here, but no longer.

Our biggest source of replacement sand for the un-assessed tons that go over the drop-off in every storm has been missing-in-action for over 40 years. Just one of these big 20-30 year old parrotfish produces approximately 1,000 pounds of sand per year. They were already greatly depressed when I arrived in 1983 and have continued to drop ever since. You have only my word (and Bob Soto’s) on their historic numbers vs today because no data exists for them here. Bob said there were schools of 40-60 at every dive site.

That’s an awful lot more sand than we’re getting from the half dozen or less big squab that we only infrequently see now. SMB depends on their restoration, as well as a smarter CPA that listens to oceanographic engineers, the DoE and NCC regarding stilts, set-backs and sea walls. I strongly recommend total protection for all parrotfish, just as many other islands worldwide are now doing.

To our next CIG, I recommend that you do all that you can to optimize this potentially perpetually renewable resource and Caymanians, especially fishermen, will thank you for it long into the future. Taken sustainably over the long haul, we will reap infinitely greater benefits than if we squander it away in the short term.

To voters, I recommend you pay close attention to the candidates’ position on our rapidly vanishing environment. In the meantime, we can all choose to stop catching, buying or selling reef fish if we have any other option.