RCIPS nets 20+ drunk drivers in one month
(CNS): More than 20 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol last month, with some being more than three times over the legal limit. Given the role that drinking plays in the significant number of smashes on Cayman’s roads every day, traffic officers said they are being extra vigilant during their patrols in an effort to deter drivers from drinking.
“We have lost too many lives to the misuse of the roadways in the Cayman Islands, specifically to DUI and speeding,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, who heads Uniform and Specialist Operations. “Let us consider our loved ones in our decisions and do the right thing by not drinking and driving. If we all do our part we can significantly reduce the risks to ourselves and others. Drive Safely Cayman Islands.”
Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and seek alternative means of getting around when out drinking.
While DUI is a major contributor to the daily crash toll, speeding is also a problem. During the second week of February, officers dished out 49 speeding tickets to drivers in the district of West Bay during traffic enforcement operations.
Inspector Lloyd Marriott, District Commander of the West Bay Police Station, said his officers along with the traffic unit engaged in the clampdown. The increased traffic enforcement operations in the district were in response to growing community concerns about speeding and unsafe driving practices, police said.
“This operation is not just one of enforcement but also for our officers to gathering information on how to make the communities and roadways in West Bay safer,” Inspector Marriott said, adding that there are plans for more operations.
Officers issued more than 80 tickets to drivers and the senior officer urged drivers to be more attentive, especially during school zones.
The police reminded drivers that anyone convicted on a first offence from drunk driving is liable to a fine of $1,000 and disqualification for a minimum of 12 months, as well as the threat of six months in jail. These penalties all increase for second offences.
Should be a minimum 20 every weekend. I don’t know if the statistics presented are anything to be proud of.
Can’t catch me I’m the Gingerbread man!
https://www.google.com/amp/s/norml.org/news/2005/05/26/pot-compound-protects-against-alcohol-induced-brain-damage/%3famp
Appears that the root of the problem is the the poor regulation of drugs aka alcohol.
A liqour store on every street corner with no limit to the amount individuals can purchase, what the hell does anyone think is going to happen?
Funny how if by any miracle cannabis is decriminalized or even legalised it will come with a limit to how much an individual can possess even if it’s just for personal use but, meanwhile.. you can literally have a wine cellar with enough alcohol to get the whole Island drunk.
Funny how that works huh?
And yet I see people racing all the time and no cops. 49 tickets a day should be the goal.
It would be a huge performance improvement if the RCIPS chose (at a bare minimum) to show up for work just a few hours of one work day a week, that being dusk after a normal Friday cocktail hour. Simply pull over all the vehicles driving around without their headlights on, as you are supposed to do, using the Section 138 probable cause ticket, and then add on whatever dangerous driving, DUIs, noxious vehicle, weapons, drugs offenses you can cite. The RCIPS seem to be completely unfamiliar with the leaflet that is the Traffic Law, and they coddle our drinking society with do-overs and second chances, if they’re even bothering to be on shift.
§138 General Penalty
A person who commits an offence under this Law or a regulation for which
no penalty is prescribed is liable on summary conviction to a fine of two
thousand five hundred dollars (KYD$2,500) or to imprisonment for six months, or to both.
So what’s the excuse for these sober drivers that cant drive for shit??