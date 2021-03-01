RCIPS nets 20+ drunk drivers in one month

(CNS): More than 20 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol last month, with some being more than three times over the legal limit. Given the role that drinking plays in the significant number of smashes on Cayman’s roads every day, traffic officers said they are being extra vigilant during their patrols in an effort to deter drivers from drinking.

“We have lost too many lives to the misuse of the roadways in the Cayman Islands, specifically to DUI and speeding,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, who heads Uniform and Specialist Operations. “Let us consider our loved ones in our decisions and do the right thing by not drinking and driving. If we all do our part we can significantly reduce the risks to ourselves and others. Drive Safely Cayman Islands.”

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and seek alternative means of getting around when out drinking.

While DUI is a major contributor to the daily crash toll, speeding is also a problem. During the second week of February, officers dished out 49 speeding tickets to drivers in the district of West Bay during traffic enforcement operations.

Inspector Lloyd Marriott, District Commander of the West Bay Police Station, said his officers along with the traffic unit engaged in the clampdown. The increased traffic enforcement operations in the district were in response to growing community concerns about speeding and unsafe driving practices, police said.

“This operation is not just one of enforcement but also for our officers to gathering information on how to make the communities and roadways in West Bay safer,” Inspector Marriott said, adding that there are plans for more operations.

Officers issued more than 80 tickets to drivers and the senior officer urged drivers to be more attentive, especially during school zones.

The police reminded drivers that anyone convicted on a first offence from drunk driving is liable to a fine of $1,000 and disqualification for a minimum of 12 months, as well as the threat of six months in jail. These penalties all increase for second offences.