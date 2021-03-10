Quarantine to be reduced to 10 days
(CNS): Government has announced that over 91% of the over 60s have now been vaccinated and as a result the COVID-19 regulations will be changed later this month to reduce the mandatory quarantine period to ten days for travellers who have been vaccinated and produce the necessary negative test result. Premier Alden McLaughlin said the government was continuing to take a very cautious approach to keep the community COVID-free. Despite the increasingly positive news about the effectiveness of the vaccine, he said the uncertainty over transmission, the spread of variants and the fact that not everyone is or can be vaccinated means the phased approach would continue.
At a press briefing Wednesday, McLaughlin said that the Cayman Islands remains in an enviable position but officials would continue to watch what was happening around the world and with the data relating to the vaccine’s efficacy and ability to prevent transmission to enable the quarantine to be reduced further.
He said he was still hopeful that once the vaccination level here reached around 80% of the population, the quarantine requirement would be lifted completely. But he said there was “a ways to go” before that happened because at present just over 31% of the population has received a first shot.
For the first time the premier noted that children would have to be counted in that figure. But since the vaccine will not be available for kids before the summer, which Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said would be for those over 12, the complete removal of quarantine could now be much further away than the previous May target date.
The premier confirmed that no other changes were being made to the current lingering restrictions, which remain largely confined to a prohibition on hookah pipes and a 1,000 limit on crowd sizes, regardless of the election campaign. The change in quarantine requirements is also relatively minor, as anyone who arrives in Cayman without being able to demonstrate that they have had an authentic course of vaccines will still need to quarantine for 14 days. In addition, all members of a party that will be quarantining together need to be vaccinated, so families with unvaccinated children will still need to isolate for two weeks. And all parties will still need to have negative tests before arrival, on arrival and a final one before they can leave isolation.
Government is also changing the regulations to extend the potential sanctions for COVID-19 breaches ($10,000 fine or two years in jail) to people who try to enter Cayman with a false or forged vaccine certificate.
Meanwhile, Governor Martyn Roper confirmed that Cayman would receive three more batches of the Pfizer vaccine from the UK over the next few weeks. When the last shipment arrives at the beginning of April, the country will have had over 100,000 doses. He said that he is speaking with officials in the UK about securing a small number of the AstraZeneca vaccines for those who are unable for health reasons to take the Pfizer shot.
As Cayman approaches almost one year since the first positive test and the lockdown began, McLaughlin said he was “overwhelmed by the success” of how the country managed the pandemic and now the vaccine rollout.
While the reduction in isolation is unlikely to have any real impact on the tourism sector, the premier confirmed that the Global Citizenship Programme is still attracting applicants. So far, 267 wealthy people have applied for the special visa and140 of them have been approved or are already here.
With the border opening still some way off, Health Minister Dwayne Seymour confirmed that 984 people will have their health insurance premiums paid for March, April and May and that local musicians still impacted by the tourism shutdown are being invited to apply for another $1,000 stipend. Anyone who received the first payout need not re-apply but new applicants should contact the ministry before 19 March.
Finance Minister Roy McTaggart gave a rundown of the government’s unaudited figures for 2020 and revealed that the final deficit for central government was around $38 million, which is far less than the $168 million that his ministry had warned of in the early days of the pandemic last year.
Check back to CNS later for more on the government’s financial results.
See Wednesday’s press briefing on CIGTV below:
Category: Health, health and safety
I think we need some type of stimulus. Even a small stimulus of $500 would massively increase economic prosperity given the fact that tourism will not return until late fall, if ever. It is certainly better use of funds than for the Turtle farm, or whatever woke name they are calling it by now.
Is this going to make a difference to anyone? It’s not going to make a difference to tourists (for whom 14 or 10 days in quarantine is neither here nor there). It makes no difference to most families on island who – even with vaccinated adults – will still have to quarantine for the full 14 days if they have kids under 16. And it’s not going to please those who don’t want any relaxation of the border until some seemingly unlikely cast iron guarantee can be given that covid poses no risk to anyone in Cayman. I’m not saying it’s a bad decision given the status of vaccine rollout/concern about new strains, but it seems more designed as a pre-election PR stunt than the meaningful change people hoped for.
The entire thing is a joke at this stage. Wait for a vaccine and you’ll be fine. Now it’s get a vaccine, but still quarantine and also take a test! They have no idea why they’re doing, just simply locking you down and taking away your freedoms
It will never end
There is no pandemic, there is an endemic variant of a virus that’s pretty bad but in o way at all as bad as you’ve been told
Somebody needs to stop this garbage
Of the vaccine works, you should be fine..but oh no, you’re not
So why take it?!!!!!?!
Hahahaha. Jokes on all of you.
Quit changing the goal posts!!! Poeple are making huge life decisions based on what you say about when we are opening!
We need this place open asap, just because the biggest voter block, the civil service, is secure from unemployment doesn’t mean the decision to continue to delay opening is OK.
As soon as 70% of adults have been vaccinated we need to open up.
And yes, I have kids, and yes I have elderly parents and grandparents.
Hopefully the next government will have better sense.
14 days.. 10 days.. it doesn’t make a difference in peoples decision to travel. This is not the reduction people where promised…
80% of the population being vaccinated inclusive of Children is wild. It’s likely not possible to be met until the vaccine for 12-16 year olds is available and even then may be a struggle. What I don’t understand is the science behind it. The vaccine prevents people getting sick to the point of hospitalization or dying. Once everyone has had the opportunity to receive the vaccine if they want to we need to start a phased reopening.
This disease is unlikely being completely eliminated anytime soon and it is something we will have to learn to live with. The point has always been to prevent people being hospitalized or dying (remember the whole ‘flatten the curve’), not to eradicate the disease before we open. Why wait for children, who are at incredibly low from this disease (and even then not those under 12) to receive being we open up. They are not an at risk group so waiting to open until they get the vaccine is craziness.
There are many issues that come with being isolated on this island least of which is continued economic fallout for anyone in anything close to the tourism or travel industry. There is extended time away from family, along with missing weddings and even funerals of family members and loved ones all because some people choose not to take the vaccine or are too young to receive it. There is being conservative and there is being irresponsible with peoples financial and mental health well being and I think we are crossing into the later with these crazy reopening ‘plans’.
Still too long for visitors.
This is totally bat s%#t crazy the goal post keeps moving and it appears that the government is intent on totally destroying the economy. All over a media driven and a bunch of governments that now have the god syndrome virus that if you look with open eyes is not really that dangerous.
What a joke!
” the final deficit for central government was around $38 million, which is far less than the $168 million that his ministry had warned of in the early days of the pandemic last year.”
That is because government is funded by squeezing the life out of everyone and everything on island, not by tourism. What a joke the claims about what would happen if we did not build cruise berths are now proven to be. The kind of money we were going to spend on those berths should be spent on aggressively marketing our financial services industry, building a brand new statement courthouse, etc., because folks these are the things that pay our bills plain and simple.
This is what the CDC published in December 2020 regarding the increased risk of reducing quarantine from 14 days to 10 days in the context of the original strain of Covid. The new more communicable and more deadly strain increases that risks.
“Any option to shorten quarantine risks being less effective than the currently recommended 14-day quarantine. The variability of SARS-CoV-2 transmission observed to-date indicates that while a shorter quarantine substantially reduces secondary transmission risk, there may be settings (e.g., with high contact rates) where even a small risk of post-quarantine transmission could still result in substantial secondary clusters.”
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/more/scientific-brief-options-to-reduce-quarantine.html
I was going to vote for this government based on their handling of the pandemic. That was about all that I could agree with. With this decision to put us all at risk by reducing the quarantine period I definitely will not!
It is very unfortunate that the government has taken this gamble with our people’s health. They have offered no evidence that people who test negative on arrival and at 10 days cannot still infect our people. They seem to have forgotten that the incubation period can 14 days and even more in some cases.
Excellent job Mr. Premier!
Mr Premier you and your Alliance will pay for this stupidity on April 14!
There is a very important article published in the British Medical Journal yesterday.
https://www.bmj.com/content/372/bmj.n579
Basically it says that the UK strain that is now circulating in the UK, US and Jamaica is not only easier to transmit and catch, but also that it is more likely to kill. Sounds like the perfect time to reduce the quarantine period in order to give the virus a chance to spread in Cayman.
And those stll only receiving $1,000 month pension receive nothing extra and health insurance not paid. How to care for your elders!
Yesterday the CDC indicated that travel by vaccinated people still poses risks to everyone. Today the government announces that they are reducing the quarantine period to 2/3 of the incubation period of the virus in order to encourage travel. Time to buy a few months supply of canned goods and toilet paper.
Given that vaccinated people can still carry and transmit the virus and that the incubation period for the virus is 14 days + it is not clear why reducing quarantine to 10 days makes any sense, but then again it is a political decision and not one based on science.