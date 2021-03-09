Quarantine boss to be new London rep

Dr Tasha Ebanks-Garcia

(CNS): Senior civil servant Dr Tasha Ebanks-Garcia, the current head of Travel Cayman, will be heading to London shortly to take up a new job as the Cayman Islands representative in the UK. Ebanks-Garcia, who has a doctorate in psychology and has been in public service for eight years, was appointed following a recent recruitment process. The job became vacant earlier this year when André Ebanks resigned in order to run for office in the forthcoming election.

The office was established to advance the interests of the government and the Caymanian public. The role of the representative is to oversee the team and to lead the interactions with elected leaders in Britain through Cayman’s All Party Parliamentary Group and to promote the Cayman Islands to investors. The job also involves fostering an understanding of Cayman’s unique economy, heritage and culture as well as supporting the ministries with external affairs in the UK and providing services to Caymanians overseas, primarily students.

The office falls under the premier’s ministry of trade, which is headed up by Chief Officer Eric Bush, who has held the post before Ebanks.

“The United Kingdom continues to navigate through the turbulent waters of Brexit and rejuvenate ‘Global Britain’,” he said. “As a result, there are many opportunities for all British Overseas Territories. The Cayman Islands Representative and the Government Office in London will continue to be of utmost strategic importance to continue developing alliances and relationships in the UK as well as with the 54 nations of the Commonwealth – activities that create unique opportunities for Cayman’s people and businesses.”

Bush added that he had every confidence in Ebanks-Garcia, saying she is a highly qualified, experienced and capable Caymanian. “She will be a fantastic Representative for Cayman.”

Dr Ebanks-Garcia said she looked forward to representing the Cayman Islands overseas, not just as a civil servant, but as a member of our community.

“Undoubtedly Cayman faces numerous challenges, but also has a myriad of possibilities through developing through closer ties with the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth,” she said. “In that context, I truly am honored to represent my country and my Government.”

The current government also is still pursuing a policy of opening offices in North America, Europe and Hong Kong this year. Officials said that announcements of the appointments for representatives and their deputies and progress on the opening of these offices would be made in due course.