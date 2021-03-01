Premier ‘bags’ his new Cabinet job

Alden McLaughlin (file photo)

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has his eye on being the next financial services minister and combine that with his current portfolio of international affairs after the elections next month, as he expects the new government to be the third consecutive PPM-led administration. McLaughlin laid claim to the Cabinet job as he spoke to the press following his nomination in Red Bay on Monday, appearing ready to give up his leadership role in exchange for the new one.

If the PPM-led team is able to secure enough seats to form the government and McLaughlin retains his Red Bay seat, in his new position he will immediately be faced with a major challenge. Cayman was the only overseas territory and reputable financial centre to find itself on the FATF grey list last week.

The outgoing financial services minister, Tara Rivers, has said that Cayman has been ahead of the curve in complying with anti-money laundering regulations, a claim echoed by the premier and Cayman’s offshore private sector bodies.

However, last week Dr Marcus Pleyer, the current president of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), said there were strategic deficiencies in Cayman’s AML regime. He said Cayman was failing to sanctions financial institutions registered here that breach anti-money laundering rules. He also criticised the country’s collection of beneficial ownership information.

With the jurisdiction under even closer scrutiny than our competitors and the real possibility that the European Union will put the Cayman Islands back on its black-list, whoever takes the Cabinet job with responsibility for the jurisdiction’s most important arm of the economy will have much work to do.

Who that falls to, however, is in the hands of voters.

Nevertheless, McLaughlin was extremely confident that the Progressives will once again have the largest group and be able to form the next government. And for the first time during the campaign McLaughlin said in response to questions from the media that the PPM-led coalition campaign did not involve McKeeva Bush.

“I am very optimistic about the chances of the Progressive-led administration… continuing into a third term,” he said.

The premier pointed to his George Town team of seven Progressives, which includes only one non-incumbent, Frank Cornwall, who is challenging Kenneth Bryan for his seat in George Town Central, as well as the two incumbents on Cayman Brac.

He said that Austin Harris (PRO) and Dwayne Seymour (BTE), both running as independents, will be part of the coalition. However, McLaughlin said that before the campaign is over there will be more people allied with his coalition.

“Over the course of this election campaign you will see greater alignment of a number of really good candidates with the alliance and we should succeed in winning the government again,” he said, adding that Bush was not involved in that alliance.

McLaughlin is leading the PPM campaign but said that when he steps down as premier, allowing his heir apparent, Roy McTaggart, if he wins his George Town East seat, to take up that job, he will be there to offer support and advice.