Police stumble upon 600lbs of ganja in George Town

(CNS) Officers making checks in South Church Street, George Town, early Saturday morning came across 600lbs of ganja in black plastic garbage bags. The RCIPS said that officers conducted a search in and around the area where they had stumbled upon the significant drug haul but no one was found and no arrests were made. Police are now carrying out investigations into the circumstances surrounding this find, they said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.