Police stumble upon 600lbs of ganja in George Town
(CNS) Officers making checks in South Church Street, George Town, early Saturday morning came across 600lbs of ganja in black plastic garbage bags. The RCIPS said that officers conducted a search in and around the area where they had stumbled upon the significant drug haul but no one was found and no arrests were made. Police are now carrying out investigations into the circumstances surrounding this find, they said in a release.
Anyone with information is asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.
Don’t you mean stumbled ‘after’ finding it?
This sounds like a tactical gang-coordinated pre-election offering. These are common in corrupt narco-states. Cayman’s law enforcement peace offerings seem to be in the quantity of 2000lbs a year, marijuana only, and delivered quarterly via improbably random discoveries, with an occasional JLP adversary accounting for some token at sea intercepts. Why doesn’t Commissioner Byrne call up George Town District gang leaders and ask them whose it is? Are we really expected to believe the RCIPS just stumbled upon 600 lbs and there was nobody around? Why these public charades? The public can see that the RCIPS aren’t doing anything. For what we pay directly and indirectly, we deserve better than this.
600lbs is about 10 x 80L duffel bags filled to the brim, each one weighing 60lbs. It would literally fill a cargo van. At $50 per eighth oz, street value would be $6,400 per lb, or KYD$3.8mln gross, assuming decent quality. You can bet there are a bunch of dangerous armed people that are going to miss that. Insane.
They didn’t get all of it because there is some good “freshers” available at the moment.
They might get more information if they say exactly where on S. Church St., it was found.
Why can’t I ever stumble upon this!
Give it back guys, the prices will just increase if the amount available for distribution declines.
Not to worry Bobo, most of that stuff will soon be available at a dealer near you!
Wellp, no one was caught and there’s some really fresh/green herb that just hit the black market, so I’m quite sure that was just a parting gift. How stupidly blind to the corruption from the lucrativeness of the black market can we be?
No weed? No vote! Kill the cash cow that gives incentive to also smuggle guns and people. Let Caymanians grow their own medicine instead of relying on importing extracts from Canada.
Very expensive extracts!
No weed no wote! Wote Elwis 2021!