Police identify man killed in EE crash

East End crash 20 March 2021

(CNS): Xavier Senior (23), a Jamaican national who was living in Cayman, has been identified as the man killed early Saturday morning when his Jeep Wrangler ran off the road and crashed on the ironshore off Sea view Road in East End, police have confirmed. No other details have been released yet about what may have caused Senior, who is believed to have been alone in the car, to crash but it appears likely that the vehicle was travelling at speed at the time. This was the second fatal collision on Cayman’s roads so far this year.