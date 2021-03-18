PlanCayman a farce, Moxam tells Hew in feisty debate

Johann Moxam and Joey Hew debate on Cayman Crosstalk

(CNS): Johann Moxam, who is challenging the George Town North incumbent and current planning minister, Joey Hew, in the April elections, took him to task over what he said were a multitude of failings over the last four years, including Hew’s claim that he is reviewing the national development plan, which Moxam called a farce. CNS submitted a question on the need to move back the hard structures on the GTN strip of Seven Mile Beach that has been severely eroded because of walls and pools constructed far too close to the ocean. In response, Hew said a committee had been established and that tackling sea level rise and beach erosion had been included in PlanCayman.

To see the full story, comment and read other election news, go to the

CNS Election Section.