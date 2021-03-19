Over 900 people vaccinated over last day
(CNS): Thursday’s COVID-19 vaccination figures reflected a slight increase in pace, as 940 people were recorded as being vaccinated since the last report from Public Health. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said that 39.9% of the estimated population, or 25,957 people, have now had at least one shot. Of those 12,347 have also had the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Meanwhile, another traveller has tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases in Cayman to date since testing began one year ago to 475.
There are currently 31 active cases of the coronavirus, with five people showing symptoms among the 861 people in quarantine and isolation. None of them are in hospital.
For more details on the vaccination programme and the vaccination schedule, visit the HSA website here. And for testing to accommodate new international requirements, see here.
Vaccination Clinic Hours at ORIA:
Monday – Friday 9am-12pm & 1:30-4pm,
Saturday 9am-12pm & 1:30-3pm.
For Dose 1, please fill out the consent form before arrival. Download the form here.
Everyone must present photo identification to receive the vaccine and demonstrate they are ordinarily and legally resident e.g. with initial permission to remain in the Islands for at least six months.
People who have received their first dose are reminded to get their second dose 21 days later or no longer than 12 weeks after the first dose.
When receiving your 2nd dose, you MUST also bring along your vaccination card reflecting your 1st dose.
*Doctors’ notes and employer letters are no longer required for Stage 2.
*Vaccination cards are NOT to be laminated.
*Persons 60 years and older will be given priority.
*Facemasks are required.
HSA Flu Hotline: 1-800-534-8600 or 925-6327 or flu@hsa.ky
See the Vaccination Plan Brochure in the CNS Library here.
For more information on COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands, visit the CIG site here.
Anyone with travel questions should contact the Travel Cayman team via email TravelCayman@gov.ky
or call 1-345-945-0556 / 1-345-946-7858
Phone lines are open Monday through Friday 8.30am to 5pm.
Breach Tips Hotline: 943-7233 (943 SAFE)
Category: Health, health and safety