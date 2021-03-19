Over 900 people vaccinated over last day

(CNS): Thursday’s COVID-19 vaccination figures reflected a slight increase in pace, as 940 people were recorded as being vaccinated since the last report from Public Health. Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said that 39.9% of the estimated population, or 25,957 people, have now had at least one shot. Of those 12,347 have also had the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Meanwhile, another traveller has tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of cases in Cayman to date since testing began one year ago to 475.

There are currently 31 active cases of the coronavirus, with five people showing symptoms among the 861 people in quarantine and isolation. None of them are in hospital.