Over 30% of population now vaccinated

(CNS): Public health officials have confirmed that 28,997, or just over 30% of the estimated population of 65,000, have received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, while 9,447 have had both shots. Government is planning to hold a press conference Wednesday, where it is expected to reveal the percentage of the over 60s now vaccinated. Government is also expected to announce plans regarding the quarantine regime and the status of the border.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported that all of the 239 COVID-19 tests carried out over the last day were negative. The number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes, is now 650. There are currently 30 active cases of the coronavirus among those in quarantine, two of whom are suffering symptoms.