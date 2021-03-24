No change to CAL’s schedule as borders stay closed

Cayman Airways staff arrive wearing face-masks (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): There was little indication from the release of Cayman Airways’ schedule for May that the authorities are expecting to reopen Cayman’s borders before June. According to a press release from the national airline, the flight programme remains largely the same. CAL will continue to fly two flights per week to Miami on Wednesdays and Saturdays, one flight per week on Fridays to Kingston and two flights during the course of the month to La Ceiba. The airline stated that the repatriation flights for the month had been confirmed in partnership with the government.

Cayman Airways also reminded passengers that they are responsible for researching and securing the necessary documents required for entry into any country, including completion of any required pre-flight COVID-19 testing, proof of vaccinations and obtaining travel authorization. Passengers who do not possess the required documents, will not be able to travel.