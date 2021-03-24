No change to CAL’s schedule as borders stay closed

| 24/03/2021 | 19 Comments
Cayman News Service
Cayman Airways staff arrive wearing face-masks (Photo by Paul Tibbetts)

(CNS): There was little indication from the release of Cayman Airways’ schedule for May that the authorities are expecting to reopen Cayman’s borders before June. According to a press release from the national airline, the flight programme remains largely the same. CAL will continue to fly two flights per week to Miami on Wednesdays and Saturdays, one flight per week on Fridays to Kingston and two flights during the course of the month to La Ceiba. The airline stated that the repatriation flights for the month had been confirmed in partnership with the government.

Cayman Airways also reminded passengers that they are responsible for researching and securing the necessary documents required for entry into any country, including completion of any required pre-flight COVID-19 testing, proof of vaccinations and obtaining travel authorization. Passengers who do not possess the required documents, will not be able to travel.

People wishing to travel inbound or outbound on these repatriation flights can book seats directly with Cayman Airways.

Tickets for inbound and outbound flights can also be purchased online here.

Comments (19)

  1. Anonymous says:
    24/03/2021 at 3:03 pm

    If a person has been fully vaccinated and tests negative within 72 hours prior to departure and negative again upon arriving in Cayman, why is the quarantine period still in place? I know it has been reduced from 14 to 10 days, but what are they waiting for? Is it to keep the low paid tourism workers unemployed and desperate for handouts to buy their loyalty on election day?

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    24/03/2021 at 2:32 pm

    Morning flights OR evening flights would be better. I understand we only have one a day on the days we fly but… I would have to overnight in Miami going away and coming back as i miss the connections.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    24/03/2021 at 1:46 pm

    CAL should change the schedule so that the Miami flights are Friday midday to Miami and return Sunday night. Wednesday and Saturday limits the best partying.

    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    24/03/2021 at 1:42 pm

    Yet again I’m having to take action against CAL to get a refund for flights THEY cancelled! Last year had to report them to the DOT to get my money back, this year looks like it’s going to be the same. They won’t be getting a third chance, it’ll be AA or Delta next time.

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      24/03/2021 at 2:48 pm

      If AA and Delta return. Neither airline falling over themselves to restore flights to tourist based destinations.

      Reply
    • Gray Matter says:
      24/03/2021 at 3:28 pm

      Borders are closed… those airlines are not flying. You Better rethink your departure strategy .

      Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    24/03/2021 at 1:33 pm

    Yeah man…to bring home celebrities like Ron Pearlman

    Reply
  6. Ear and feet to the ground says:
    24/03/2021 at 1:24 pm

    I assume there is also no change to their exorbitant fares, taking full advantage of their monopoly, which will make no more than a 0.000000001% reduction in their “skyhigh” annual deficit, which last year will no doubt break all previous records, if they ever publish it.

    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    24/03/2021 at 1:16 pm

    Repatriation flights?

    Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    24/03/2021 at 12:54 pm

    No borders no vote.

    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    24/03/2021 at 12:53 pm

    They will tell us what the plan is after the election, not before…

    Reply
  10. Anonymous says:
    24/03/2021 at 12:30 pm

    Why would it be a priority to burn gas to and from La Cieba twice a month during a global pandemic?

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      24/03/2021 at 1:17 pm

      Exactly!

      It’s also stupid that, a whole year later, they’re still referring to these as “repatriation flights”.

      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      24/03/2021 at 2:39 pm

      A lot of married men are missing their side pieces, that’s why.

      Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      24/03/2021 at 3:31 pm

      What’s the problem? people from Central America shouldn’t be able to travel?

      Reply

