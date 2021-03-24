No change to CAL’s schedule as borders stay closed
(CNS): There was little indication from the release of Cayman Airways’ schedule for May that the authorities are expecting to reopen Cayman’s borders before June. According to a press release from the national airline, the flight programme remains largely the same. CAL will continue to fly two flights per week to Miami on Wednesdays and Saturdays, one flight per week on Fridays to Kingston and two flights during the course of the month to La Ceiba. The airline stated that the repatriation flights for the month had been confirmed in partnership with the government.
Cayman Airways also reminded passengers that they are responsible for researching and securing the necessary documents required for entry into any country, including completion of any required pre-flight COVID-19 testing, proof of vaccinations and obtaining travel authorization. Passengers who do not possess the required documents, will not be able to travel.
People wishing to travel inbound or outbound on these repatriation flights can book seats directly with Cayman Airways.
Tickets for inbound and outbound flights can also be purchased online here.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News, Travel
If a person has been fully vaccinated and tests negative within 72 hours prior to departure and negative again upon arriving in Cayman, why is the quarantine period still in place? I know it has been reduced from 14 to 10 days, but what are they waiting for? Is it to keep the low paid tourism workers unemployed and desperate for handouts to buy their loyalty on election day?
Morning flights OR evening flights would be better. I understand we only have one a day on the days we fly but… I would have to overnight in Miami going away and coming back as i miss the connections.
CAL should change the schedule so that the Miami flights are Friday midday to Miami and return Sunday night. Wednesday and Saturday limits the best partying.
Sarcastic but a lot of truth in why people are flying , especially if you added in shopping.
I up here now for spring break, lit to the max!
Yet again I’m having to take action against CAL to get a refund for flights THEY cancelled! Last year had to report them to the DOT to get my money back, this year looks like it’s going to be the same. They won’t be getting a third chance, it’ll be AA or Delta next time.
If AA and Delta return. Neither airline falling over themselves to restore flights to tourist based destinations.
Borders are closed… those airlines are not flying. You Better rethink your departure strategy .
Yeah man…to bring home celebrities like Ron Pearlman
I assume there is also no change to their exorbitant fares, taking full advantage of their monopoly, which will make no more than a 0.000000001% reduction in their “skyhigh” annual deficit, which last year will no doubt break all previous records, if they ever publish it.
Repatriation flights?
No borders no vote.
No boarders no vote.
They will tell us what the plan is after the election, not before…
Oh, don’t worry; they have a plan for malcontents like you!
Why would it be a priority to burn gas to and from La Cieba twice a month during a global pandemic?
Exactly!
It’s also stupid that, a whole year later, they’re still referring to these as “repatriation flights”.
A lot of married men are missing their side pieces, that’s why.
What’s the problem? people from Central America shouldn’t be able to travel?