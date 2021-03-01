New T&B applications shoot up in 2020

(CNS): There were 3,861 applications for new trade and business licences in 2020, a near 23% increase in applications for new start-ups from 2019. Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) reported a significant increase in applications for both renewals and new business licences last year as people took advantage of the free licences.

The Trade and Business Licensing Board processed 14,890 trade and business applications in 2020, compared to 11,634 in 2019, which included new grants, renewals and amendments.

“DCI saw an increase in new businesses in 2020 as a result of government temporary waiver of trade and business licencing applications fees,” said Deputy Director Mitzi Watson-Jervis. “We are still seeing a growth in applications, which has caused some delays in processing both ordinary and expedited applications.”

While government welcomes the surge of entrepreneurial effort, officials said that a lot of incorrect information is being uploaded onto the online system.

“We would like to appeal to applicants to carefully review information to ensure efficient processing,” Watson-Jervis said, asking the public to be patient with the department as they expect to get back to normal turnabout times by the end of March.