Moxam plots path to alternative government

(CNS): Johann Moxam has revealed a developing alliance between himself and at least another seven candidates that will present the country with a genuine alternative to the current administration. Moxam, the challenger for George Town North, said that the group, which includes Alric Lindsay, Sammy Jackson and Chris Saunders, will be growing over the next three weeks into a full blown “coalition of the willing” to provide a possible pathway to a new government. Speaking at Jackson’s campaign launch in Red Bay, Moxam told the crowd that “help is on the way”.

