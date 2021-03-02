Most ministers face head-to-head battles

Johann Moxam is nominated for GTN

(CNS): With the exception of Roy McTaggart, all members of Cabinet running to retain their seats in the upcoming election are facing head-to-head races. Although this could make the campaign tougher than it might have been if they were facing multiple challengers to split the opposition vote, Premier Alden McLaughlin nevertheless expressed confidence on Monday that he will lead his coalition to victory. McLaughlin dismissed his own challenger, Sammy Jackson, when he queried why a West Bayer was coming to Red Bay. The premier also seemed comfortable that the two ministers representing the Sister Islands would be returned.