McLaughlin promises to increase stipend

Alden McLaughlin at a campaign rally in Tropical Gardens

(CNS): Warning that no one knows when the borders will be able to open as a result of continuing challenges around the world relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, Alden McLaughlin made promises on the campaign trail this week that the tourism stipend will be increased to $2,000 a month if the PPM leads the next government and if the tourism sector remains impacted. He said that even if the borders are reopened, the return of tourism will take a long time and people will still need help. But the government has some CI$525 million sitting in the bank as well as a line of credit that the future government will be able to use to help the people, he said.

“We don’t know when Cayman will be able to reopen,” McLaughlin told an audience at Tropical Gardens. “We have an estimate that it could be early June but it is not just Cayman that we have to worry about; it is the rest of the world and how many people are willing to travel,” he said, adding that the cruise sector would not come back until 2022.

“If we are returned to office and you see June and July come and things are not so… that we can truly open and tourists can truly come back, we are going to raise that stipend to $2,000 a month,” McLaughlin said. “We put that money aside so we can help our people. That we have done and that we shall continue to do.”

Although he suggested that some ‘opposition’ candidates have said they would stop the stipend, most challengers in this election have also committed to increasing and extending the payments to those who have been the most affected by the pandemic and the closed borders.

The new party leader and heir apparent for the premiership, Roy McTaggart, attempted to address the confusing messages that have been coming from government recently about the target for vaccination levels in Cayman before the borders open or the 10-day isolation protocols for those who have been vaccinated change.

He said the target for the border opening is around 75-80% of the adult population and not, as has been suggested, three quarters of the entire population, including children. None of the current vaccines have yet been approved for children. The first is likely to be available this summer but it will be confined to children over twelve.

At the moment around 43% of people over the age of 16 have received their first shot and just under a quarter of adults have now had both doses.

McTaggart said the only way out of this pandemic was vaccinations to ensure that the community remains safe. He said the reintroduction of visitors remains a priority for the next Progressive government but it would be guided by the science, especially given the spread of more infectious variants. Although he did not outline any figures, the new party leader said that the Progressives would continue to provide targeted packages to businesses affected by COVID-19.

