May election holiday off the calendar

(CNS): Government officials released the redrawn list of public holidays this week, confirming 14 April as the Election Day holiday and removing the previous date of 26 May, dashing hopes that workers would get a bonus day off this year. Government Information Services said government had not published an order in relation to the May date, so it was never officially confirmed and therefore did not need to be cancelled.

But government has now published the Public Holidays Order, 2021 after it was approved by Cabinet, designating Wednesday, 14 April, as a public holiday to facilitate the 2021 General Election.