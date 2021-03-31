Massive BT subdivision poses more mangrove threats

Aerial image of the subdivision, with the Central Mangrove Wetland boundary (orange red line)

(CNS): A planning application by Lookout Holdings Ltd for a subdivision of 437 house lots off Harvey Stephenson Drive, Bodden Town, raises numerous concerns, the Department of Environment has said. In its comments on the application, the DoE noted the lack of an updated overarching development plan, as well as the lack of data to inform the impact of such a significant project on local infrastructure and services, or an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the proposed East-West Arterial Road extension, which will run through it. The site is a combination of partially modified, regrown and primary mangrove areas and runs along the boundary of the Central Mangrove Wetlands.

Commenting on behalf of the National Conservation Council, the DoE experts pointed out that, as well as the direct environmental threat that the project poses to the critical wetlands habitat, such a substantial development would impact the existing social infrastructure, such as schools, clinics, supermarkets and roads, which would not sustain a full build-out. With all of the lots marked for family homes and no provision for other use, the development itself could put further pressure on the area for more development to support it.

In addition to this fundamental problem, the DoE has also questioned the demand for such a subdivision, as other large scale subdivisions recently granted approval have not been developed.

“The current Lookout Gardens Subdivision is approximately 40% built out, which raises the question of the need for the proposed subdivision development when more than 50% of the existing subdivision remains undeveloped and within the ownership of the original developer,” the DoE stated in the comments to the Central Planning Authority.

The application is scheduled to be heard today, and granting permission for this project would see yet more damage to the natural environment now without any sign of development for years to come.

Given that the national development plan is “severely outdated” and no longer reflects a realistic future, the DoE urged the CPA not to clear this project until an updated development plan outlines the vision of how the island should progress. The department also warned that granting development in the absence of such a plan could lead to the unnecessary fragmentation of pristine habitats and loss of valuable limited natural resources.

The DoE also noted a fundamental challenge for the subdivision, which incorporates the proposed East–West Arterial extension, namely that the EIA for this has not yet been completed. Given the major concerns the experts have about the highway’s potential to flood the communities along its route unless it is re-directed, there are no certainties surrounding the layout of this project.

“The EIA will determine the best location to put the road and will determine the design required to maintain a suitable hydrological regime. This may include changing the road layout,” the DoE warned. At the request of the Ministry of Planning, the currently proposed EIA will only cover the portion of the road from Woodland Dr to Harvey Stephenson Road because government is not ready to build the road any further at this stage. But when it does, the outcome of that next EIA could impact the subdivision, and the subdivision may also impact the outcome of that EIA, the DoE explained.

“Approving the subdivision application without knowing the outcome of the EIA is premature,” the DoE experts said, as they recommend the application be shelved until the EIA is finalised.

Always wary that their advice not to grant planning permission may be ignored, the DoE said that if the CPA did grant the application, it strongly recommended the retention of the primary mangrove habitat, especially along the boundary of the Central Mangrove Wetland. The Lands for Public Purpose (LPP) included in the application should at least be relocated north to keep the area of primary habitat and create a buffer adjacent to the wetlands area.

“The retention of the primary habit would assist in the maintaining some of the drainage capacity of the site for storm water and surface sheet flow runoff. It could also be used as an amenity area with access by a boardwalk, meaning the preservation of ecosystem services,” the DoE team advised.

However, they made it clear that the number of issues raised by this application calls into question its suitability and urged the CPA to at least place the application in abeyance until a full EIA for the East-West Arterial is completed and the development plan for Grand Cayman has also been rolled out, given the environmental and infrastructure implications of the proposed project.

The DoE’s concerns regarding the potential threat to the central wetlands were echoed in a letter of objection from the National Trust for the Cayman Islands, which is a neighbouring landowner. The Trust supported the proposal that the developer set aside the northern portions of the property as the LPP to preserve the mangroves.

“Unfortunately, mangroves are one of the Cayman Islands’ most undervalued and severely impacted habitats. The CMW is an internationally recognized Important Bird Area (IBA) and a biodiversity hotspot. As well as being a critical ecosystem for wildlife of all kinds, the CMW performs many services for the people of the Cayman Islands,” the Trust stated as it outlined the numerous benefits of mangroves.

“This critical ecosystem must be protected,” the non-profit entity said. “It is clear that the National Roads Authority planned for the new EW Arterial to pass just south of the CMW, avoiding it whenever possible. Therefore the placement of the road seems an obvious marker of where to draw the line between the residential lots planned by the developer on previously disturbed land to the south, and the LPP across the major road to the north that would be left in its natural wetland state.”

No submissions from the landowner were submitted with Wednesday’s agenda but the applicant is scheduled to appear before planning Wednesday morning.