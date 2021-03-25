Mario’s ‘primary objective’ to oust Mac

Mario Ebanks at the Chamber forum for WBW

(CNS): Mario Ebanks is running in the April elections in order to oust McKeeva Bush from his West Bay West seat. At the Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forum in the district on Wednesday evening, the former public servant was unequivocal as he outlined his reasons for challenging Bush in this election after many years away from the political hustings. Although the incumbent was not there to hear him, Ebanks stated that he was running because of Bush’s track record and his primary object was to remove him from the House of Parliament, having already been removed twice from Cabinet (formerly the Executive Council).