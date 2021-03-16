Mangroves, pond threatened by millionaire’s subdivision
(CNS): The Department of Environment has laid out a catalogue of problems with a subdivision application that is going before the Central Planning Authority this week, including the removal of over 50 acres of mangroves, the destruction of an important freshwater pond and a canal that is very likely to pose serious future water quality problems. In the latest list of developments going before the board, the proposed project by millionaire Ergun Berksoy in Prospect, off Shamrock Road, includes five apartment lots, 74 residential lots, 10 road lots, a commercial lot and a canal.
An earlier version of the project was already approved by the CPA last year. But proposed changes have brought the project back before the board and the DoE, on behalf of the National Conservation Council, is raising the alarm again about the dangers of this proposal.
Berksoy, who owns a chain of hotels in Turkey, moved to the Cayman Islands in 2003 and began investing in property before becoming a partner in the Crystal Caves. He was granted status by the Cabinet in 2017.
His application for the subdivision change includes extending what is already a problematic canal, the removal of partially seasonally flooded mangroves and the destruction of a pond which straddles a neighbouring property, which has become an important habitat for a variety of birds and other species.
The DoE said it does not support the application for a catalogue of reasons. Among them the department said the request for a longer canal will compound the flushing problems that existed with the original shorter application in an area where the canal system was never properly engineered and developed piecemeal. The prevailing winds will push debris to the end of the canal, where it will collect or sink, decreasing water quality.
“A dead-end canal of this length will have little flushing or circulation,” the experts warned, adding that they regularly deal with complaints about poor water quality in poorly-flushed canals, which can be very difficult and costly to retrospectively address, as it advised the CPA not to grant the application.
At the very least, the experts urged the board to request a flushing analysis study or to only allow a canal shallow enough for light to penetrate and seagrass to grow, and a natural filtration that can encourage other natural marine flora and fauna, which contribute to better water quality.
The DoE also raised concerns about the loss of a significant amount of mangroves, a critical but threatened plant that continues to be the victim of the relentless local development on Grand Cayman. Raising the alarm again about this continual onslaught against mangroves, the DoE said that everything should be done to retain them as part of the public space that will be required for a development of this size.
One of the department’s major problems with this development is the impact on a freshwater pond which straddles the property in question and a neighbouring landowner’s property. The pond, which has a special natural beauty, supports local bird populations, including West Indian whistling ducks, green herons and great blue herons. But the proposal to build a road on the applicant’s land would likely destroy the entire pond as a result of the clearing and filling. During construction there will also be sediment run off into the pond, along with the generation of turbidity.
“A fundamental purpose of the regulation of planning and development is to help avoid these types of negative impacts on neighbours from development,” the DoE said, as it pointed out that the negative impacts of the work would breach the Development and Planning Regulations.
As a solution, the DoE has suggested that the land the developer will be required to set aside for public use should be relocated to the north of the pond and that the proposed road be realigned, which will also help preserve the mangroves in the area. “The pond would be a beneficial amenity to users in the proposed subdivision because they would have a natural space they could also enjoy,” the DoE said.
The landowners where the pond is located, the late Justice Charles Quin’s family, have tended what they have dubbed the ‘Quin’tessential Pond’ over the last decade and encouraged the natural habitat attracting the birds and other wildlife to create a sanctuary. They have objected to the development and made an extensive submission detailing the impact it will have on their land, in particular the pond and the mangroves.
The development attracted a significant number of objections from neighbouring land- and homeowners, including two more neighbours alongside the Quin family. While these three objectors are being considered by the CPA, several others have been rejected because they were, according to the CPA agenda, received too late and their submissions have been redacted on the planning agenda.
See the full details of the application, the DoE submissions and the objections on this week’s CPA Agenda, which has also been added to the CNS Library.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Land Habitat, Local News, Science & Nature
This is actually very simple. You don’t want development, DON’T SELL THE LAND or BUY THE LAND YOURSELF
This land was SOLD AND BOUGHT LEGALLY!!
There are LAWS, and ZONING REGULATIONS in Cayman, and your wants and virtuous desires WITH OTHER PEOPLE’S LEGAL PROPERTY are NOT LAWS nor REGULATIONS.
Why don’t you sanctimonious environmentalist (with other people property) DONATE _YOUR_ LAND so we can transform it back into magroves habitats for whistling ducks??
Not so hot on that idea are you?? All you people back there in Red Bay didn’t any problems destroying mangroves in building ****>> YOUR <<**** LAND did you?
Why was he granted Cabinet status? Anyone know?
DOE opposes everything…..everything. Unless you decide to live in a tree, they will oppose.
Do these people live in tents? I am sure there were plants and animals living on the plot of land you dwell in before they were removed to put in a concrete foundation for a house and clearing of land for a yard.
Every development of any kind gets predictable objections from neighbors of vacant land (“does not fit with the character”, “adds more traffic”). And DOE (“removing natural vegetation”).
CNS: Pure hyperbole. When the press reports on a development it tends to be because it is large or controversial or both, which means that the DoE will have something to say because that is their part in the process. Often the DoE are not opposing the project but are pointing out environmental issues and how to mitigate them – which is their job. Theoretically the CPA weighs what would be lost against what would be gained as part of the approval process (though in most cases the first part of the equation is just ignored), and takes into account the input from a number of agencies as well as letters of objection. Basically, you are confusing the DoE’s job with the CPA’s.
Unlikely! Not with the obvious support for all and any development by the last few Governments and specifically stated by Alden McLaughlin and McKeeva Bush (separately) as a main pillar of any Government of theirs in the future!
Note, there is a prominent member of the CPA who works for Mr. Berksoy. Would be interesting to know if he recused himself from any meetings considering his client’s applications.
For a Covid-19 pandemic, we have never seen so much development and construction sites! When most Caymanians can’t even afford a 1000 dollar apartment, who will be residing in these extravagant places! I have never seen so much buildings going up! I am concern the powers-that-be know full well what’s going on. Perhaps the Premier, Finance Minister, FCO, or Governor. Because they have not done anything yet as far as I know to reduce the cost of living; or, make it easier for Caymanians to do business in their own country! I must ask, what is the long-term plan for Caymanians? Is there an agenda to have Caymanians economically pressured to leave the country for the Uk or elsewhere, and then replace them with wealthy expats to reside at these newly built sites. Because no ordinary Caymanian can afford them! I could think of no other reason but to turn this island into some retirement home for certain expats. Where are our leaders to reduce the cost of living, and amidst this all – SAVE OUR ECO-SYSTEM
Younger generations worldwide are pleading that we do not destroy so much natural habitat that they’ll never get back. Please support private and public efforts to advocate protecting those things that are more valuable than commerce and maintain our quality of life.
We need to pause our progress for a few months to take the time to complete a review of overall development plans. Land development does not take place in isolation. The infrastructure, Environmental, social, etc. factors HAVE to be considered.
Otherwise our grandchildren will end up with a large hodge-podge of developments worse that what we are enduring.
I’m all for preserving the environment but a balance has to be found DoE can’t oppose every single project that comes there way. Better do your homework before you buy property to develop you can spend millions of dollars purchasing property here in the caymans and there’s a good chance you might not be able to do nothing with it.
Did you even read the article? DOE is not opposing the project outright. They have suggested changes to make the development more sustainable.
Oh goody!! Besides further destruction of something that the regular Caymanian does not understand, more cars/traffic to contend with since no further roads/infrastructure are included to fit for purpose.
You people are MAD!! Mad fools!! LOL
The very idea that this would get approved is beyond contemptible! If a government agency allows this continual destruction of the natural resources of the island to be destroyed then that agency should be totally evaluated and put on notice!
Writing in 1974 ,the Swedish anthropologist Ulf Hannerz asked, “When Caymanians have sold all that land which is attractive to outsiders and when their men have built the houses which the new owners want ,what will they do next? What jobs will be open to Caymanians in the new economy in the long run? Will they become a proletariat of beach hustlers , bar tenders and hotel maids ,with few entrepreneurs in those crevices of the local economy left un attended by foreign business and foreign capital?”.
Much earlier (1953) Commissioner (Governor )Andrew Morris Gerrard warned us as Caymanians against selling our birthright (the land )for “a mess of pottage”. In my 1978 landmark study of Caymanian society ,I posed the question “For whom are we developing?”. Hannerz questions , Gerrard’s admonition and my question are as relevant today as they ever were. It should be painfully obvious that our current economic plan (if indeed there is one )is unsustainable.
To continue to sell our birthright to outsiders and to destroy the environment to facilitate greedy and rapacious developers is an unmitigated disaster in the making. Climatologists have warned us that climate change will mean more powerful hurricanes ,constant beach erosion and greater extremes in climate variation. The mangroves have for centuries been our buffer against storm surge as well as the spawning grounds for numerous marine species.
In destroying the mangroves we are “sowing the wind” and like the the Biblical aphorism reminds us, “if we sow the wind ,we shall surely reap the whirlwind”. The unfortunate truth is that these same developers whose greed allowed them to ruin these islands will move on to ruin someplace else and leave those of us with no alternative to “pick up the pieces”.
Nicely put Roy.
But he builds such nice structures that fit so well into Cayman’s landscape.
He also wins the prize for owning the ugliest “finished” building in Cayman.
Let me lay layout in the simplest form for Objectors of this type of environmental quagmire. The more fuss the more hell raised the more noise brought it merely acts as virtual fundraiser for those involved from the contractor to architect. Who uses this dissent, objections and public outcry to substantially increase his fees. Our Government Mafia now has learned to get in on this Gravey train$$$$ by appointing a middleman /building consultant to broker these difficulties where he acts as a arbitrator between the public and government agencies concerned in approval of such detrimental to the environment projects. His exorbitant/ extortion fees will reflect this. Mr Berksoy has his own people on CPA who acts in his interest like many developers who may or may not recuse themselves from time to time. No Corruption according our Governor or government because they all work in unison of the common goal of making money. A government who protects business only is but a carcass and soon falls by its own corruption and decay. We do not need international help to stop corruption Cayman we need strong Leadership on 14th of April 2021 Make the Change!
Guy with deep pockets will get what he wants. That is how it works here.
Why can’t these people that moving here from their countries just appreciate living here tax free and stop destroying the dam island, how long will their money last
Not MY f*****g Mangroves!!!
Correct, they are not.
Everybody objects to any development next to their place. If people want undeveloped land next to them to not be developed, suggest they buy the adjacent land (or the government buy the land).
But a landowner who purchases land in good faith that is zoned for development should have the right to develop.
What if it is zoned low density housing and five apartment lots, 74 residential lots, 10 road lots, a commercial lot and a canal is proposed?
I wonder if his development is as hideous as his house across from Wendy’s on WB Rd?
That should be enough to put a halt to the development; let alone the environmental implications.
His house on SMB is just lovely, it fits in perfectly and is not in the least bit over the top or ugly as **** with all the gold trimmings. He sounds like a great guy and a super addition to Caymans community. Well done CI Gov!
“50 acres of mangroves”??? In ten years it wont be worth anything, because by then it will all be under water.
Fools.
If you are correct – So why all the fuss, 11:09am
#StopTheFussinNFightin