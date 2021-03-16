Mangroves, pond threatened by millionaire’s subdivision

Pond under threat from the Shamrock Road subdivision

(CNS): The Department of Environment has laid out a catalogue of problems with a subdivision application that is going before the Central Planning Authority this week, including the removal of over 50 acres of mangroves, the destruction of an important freshwater pond and a canal that is very likely to pose serious future water quality problems. In the latest list of developments going before the board, the proposed project by millionaire Ergun Berksoy in Prospect, off Shamrock Road, includes five apartment lots, 74 residential lots, 10 road lots, a commercial lot and a canal.

An earlier version of the project was already approved by the CPA last year. But proposed changes have brought the project back before the board and the DoE, on behalf of the National Conservation Council, is raising the alarm again about the dangers of this proposal.

Berksoy, who owns a chain of hotels in Turkey, moved to the Cayman Islands in 2003 and began investing in property before becoming a partner in the Crystal Caves. He was granted status by the Cabinet in 2017.

His application for the subdivision change includes extending what is already a problematic canal, the removal of partially seasonally flooded mangroves and the destruction of a pond which straddles a neighbouring property, which has become an important habitat for a variety of birds and other species.

The DoE said it does not support the application for a catalogue of reasons. Among them the department said the request for a longer canal will compound the flushing problems that existed with the original shorter application in an area where the canal system was never properly engineered and developed piecemeal. The prevailing winds will push debris to the end of the canal, where it will collect or sink, decreasing water quality.

“A dead-end canal of this length will have little flushing or circulation,” the experts warned, adding that they regularly deal with complaints about poor water quality in poorly-flushed canals, which can be very difficult and costly to retrospectively address, as it advised the CPA not to grant the application.

At the very least, the experts urged the board to request a flushing analysis study or to only allow a canal shallow enough for light to penetrate and seagrass to grow, and a natural filtration that can encourage other natural marine flora and fauna, which contribute to better water quality.

The DoE also raised concerns about the loss of a significant amount of mangroves, a critical but threatened plant that continues to be the victim of the relentless local development on Grand Cayman. Raising the alarm again about this continual onslaught against mangroves, the DoE said that everything should be done to retain them as part of the public space that will be required for a development of this size.

One of the department’s major problems with this development is the impact on a freshwater pond which straddles the property in question and a neighbouring landowner’s property. The pond, which has a special natural beauty, supports local bird populations, including West Indian whistling ducks, green herons and great blue herons. But the proposal to build a road on the applicant’s land would likely destroy the entire pond as a result of the clearing and filling. During construction there will also be sediment run off into the pond, along with the generation of turbidity.

“A fundamental purpose of the regulation of planning and development is to help avoid these types of negative impacts on neighbours from development,” the DoE said, as it pointed out that the negative impacts of the work would breach the Development and Planning Regulations.

As a solution, the DoE has suggested that the land the developer will be required to set aside for public use should be relocated to the north of the pond and that the proposed road be realigned, which will also help preserve the mangroves in the area. “The pond would be a beneficial amenity to users in the proposed subdivision because they would have a natural space they could also enjoy,” the DoE said.

The landowners where the pond is located, the late Justice Charles Quin’s family, have tended what they have dubbed the ‘Quin’tessential Pond’ over the last decade and encouraged the natural habitat attracting the birds and other wildlife to create a sanctuary. They have objected to the development and made an extensive submission detailing the impact it will have on their land, in particular the pond and the mangroves.

The development attracted a significant number of objections from neighbouring land- and homeowners, including two more neighbours alongside the Quin family. While these three objectors are being considered by the CPA, several others have been rejected because they were, according to the CPA agenda, received too late and their submissions have been redacted on the planning agenda.

See the full details of the application, the DoE submissions and the objections on this week’s CPA Agenda, which has also been added to the CNS Library.